July 31 (Reuters) - DBT SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 3.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AMOUNTED TO - 3,6 M€

* FY REVENUE OF 1,272 K€

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2020, DBT'S ORDER BOOK AMOUNTED TO € 2.7M

* EXPECTS RECOVERY OF TURNOVER IN COMING MONTHS, VERY STRONG GROWTH EXPECTED IN FY2021