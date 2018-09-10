Connexion
DELFINGEN Industry : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel - exercice 2018

10/09/2018 | 08:01

MISE A DISPOSITION DE DOCUMENT
Anteuil, le 10 septembre 2018

RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL
Exercice 2018


DELFINGEN Industry annonce, ce jour, avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers, son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Il peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse : www.delfingen.com, rubrique Finance > Publications > Rapports financiers annuels et semestriels.



DELFINGEN, un leader mondial dans les solutions de protection
et de cheminement des réseaux électriques et fluides embarqués

EURONEXT Growth Paris - Code ISIN : FR 0000054132 - Mnémonique : ALDEL
Contact : M. Christophe Clerc : +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 - www.delfingen.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DELFINGEN Industry via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 210 M
EBIT 2018 13,3 M
Résultat net 2018 9,90 M
Dette 2018 50,7 M
Rendement 2018 2,02%
PER 2018 -
PER 2019
VE / CA 2018 0,61x
VE / CA 2019 0,57x
Capitalisation 76,3 M
Graphique DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Durée : Période :
Delfingen Industry : Graphique analyse technique Delfingen Industry | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DELFINGEN INDUSTRY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,9 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Gérald Streit Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Streit Chairman
Emmanuel Klinklin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc Lemke Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Massougnes des Fontaines Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY-24.58%88
DENSO CORP-24.00%37 345
CONTINENTAL-33.28%34 692
APTIV-0.59%22 325
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 464
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.58%18 102
