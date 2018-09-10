DELFINGEN Industry : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel - exercice 2018

MISE A DISPOSITION DE DOCUMENT

Anteuil, le 10 septembre 2018 RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

Exercice 2018

DELFINGEN Industry annonce, ce jour, avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers, son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.



Il peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse : www.delfingen.com, rubrique Finance > Publications > Rapports financiers annuels et semestriels.





DELFINGEN, un leader mondial dans les solutions de protection

et de cheminement des réseaux électriques et fluides embarqués EURONEXT Growth Paris - Code ISIN : FR 0000054132 - Mnémonique : ALDEL

Contact : M. Christophe Clerc : +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 - www.delfingen.com





