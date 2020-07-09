Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Delivery Hero SE    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO SE

(DHER)
  Rapport
09/07 13:05:56
99.56 EUR   -0.04%
11:45DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reste à l'achat
ZD
11:36DELIVERY HERO : Crédit Suisse relève son objectif de cours
CF
11:10DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse revalorise
AO
DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reste à l'achat

09/07/2020 | 11:45
Joseph Barnet-Lamb de chez Credit Suisse considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est relevé à 120 EUR contre 100 EUR auparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 2 307 M 2 620 M -
Résultat net 2020 -774 M -879 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 553 M 628 M -
PER 2020 -26,9x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 19 825 M 22 436 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 8,35x
Nbr Employés 24 617
Flottant 77,8%
Graphique DELIVERY HERO SE
Durée : Période :
Delivery Hero SE : Graphique analyse technique Delivery Hero SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DELIVERY HERO SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 98,29 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 99,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,32%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
L. Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian Graf von Hardenberg Member-Supervisory Board & CTO
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DELIVERY HERO SE41.16%22 436
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED44.57%664 009
NETFLIX, INC.55.39%221 125
PROSUS N.V.30.92%160 495
NASPERS LIMITED42.97%82 514
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.09%58 834
