DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reste à l'achat
09/07/2020 | 11:45
Joseph Barnet-Lamb de chez Credit Suisse considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours est relevé à 120 EUR contre 100 EUR auparavant.
