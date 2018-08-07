Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST (DPW)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Deutsche Post : Agenda economique du mardi 7 août

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
07/08/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
    
 PARIS :
 - 08h45 Commerce extérieur / juin
 - 08h45 Balance des paiements / juin    
       
 PEKIN :    
 - Réserves de change / juillet

 BERLIN :   
 - 08h00 Production industrielle / juin
 - 08h00 Balance commerciale / juin
    
 FRANCFORT :
 - Deutsche Post            / résultats du T2
    
 NEW YORK : 
 - Walt Disney         / résultats du T3 (après Bourse)
    
 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
DEUTSCHE POST 0.07%29.55 Cours en différé.-25.66%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.62%115.94 Cours en différé.6.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur DEUTSCHE POST
06:00DEUTSCHE POST : Agenda economique du mardi 7 août
RE
02/08DEUTSCHE POST AG : publication des résultats semestriels
16/07DHL commande 14 avions 777 à Boeing, valeur 4,7 milliards de dollars
RE
16/07SALON-DHL commande 14 avions 777 à Boeing, valeur $4,7 mds
RE
11/07DEUTSCHE POST : engage une banque pour étudier StreetScooter
RE
17/06FRANK APPEL : Deutsche Post gardera Streetscooter pendant au moins deux ans
RE
11/06AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Bolloré, Eiffage, Rémy Cointreau, Ocado, Total...
08/06FRANK APPEL : Deutsche Post abaisse son objectif annuel, restructure ses colis
RE
08/06Deutsche Post abaisse ses prévisions de résultats pour 2018
AW
08/05DEUTSCHE POST : manque les attentes au 1er trimestre
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTSCHE POST
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 62 327 M
EBIT 2018 3 328 M
Résultat net 2018 2 103 M
Dette 2018 11 060 M
Rendement 2018 3,95%
PER 2018 16,82
PER 2019 12,87
VE / CA 2018 0,76x
VE / CA 2019 0,72x
Capitalisation 36 467 M
Graphique DEUTSCHE POST
Durée : Période :
Deutsche Post : Graphique analyse technique Deutsche Post | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTSCHE POST
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,5 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST-25.66%42 146
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE0.33%102 670
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.77%64 705
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON19.79%13 375
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.90%12 470
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%6 959
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
257 398 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.