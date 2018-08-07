Deutsche Post : Agenda economique du mardi 7 août

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
PARIS :
- 08h45 Commerce extérieur / juin
- 08h45 Balance des paiements / juin
PEKIN :
- Réserves de change / juillet
BERLIN :
- 08h00 Production industrielle / juin
- 08h00 Balance commerciale / juin
FRANCFORT :
- Deutsche Post / résultats du T2
NEW YORK :
- Walt Disney / résultats du T3 (après Bourse)
