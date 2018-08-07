Deutsche Post : Agenda economique du mardi 7 août

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) ** PARIS : - 08h45 Commerce extérieur / juin - 08h45 Balance des paiements / juin PEKIN : - Réserves de change / juillet BERLIN : - 08h00 Production industrielle / juin - 08h00 Balance commerciale / juin FRANCFORT : - Deutsche Post / résultats du T2 NEW YORK : - Walt Disney / résultats du T3 (après Bourse) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Les informations économiques et financières en français LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE LES VALEURS DU JOUR LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

0 0