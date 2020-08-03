|
DEUTZ AG : Baader Bank persiste à l'achat
03/08/2020 | 16:32
Baader Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 5.80 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 305 M
1 531 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
5,64 M
6,62 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
41,6 M
48,8 M
-
|PER 2020
|532x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
514 M
608 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,36x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,28x
|Nbr Employés
|4 815
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
5,41 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
4,25 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
76,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
27,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-17,7%