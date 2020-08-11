Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 11/08 16:38:18
4.542 EUR   -2.32%
15:36DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
14:58DEUTZ AG : Opinion positive de Kepler Cheuvreux
ZD
14:08DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 15:36
DZ Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
15:36DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
14:58DEUTZ AG : Opinion positive de Kepler Cheuvreux
ZD
14:08DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
09:41DEUTZ AG : Opinion positive de Baader Bank
ZD
03/08DEUTZ AG : Baader Bank persiste à l'achat
ZD
31/07DEUTZ AG : Berenberg est neutre sur le titre
ZD
22/07DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
01/07DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank toujours positif
ZD
24/06DEUTZ AG : Kepler Chevreux favorable au dossier
ZD
19/06DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 1 264 M 1 491 M -
Résultat net 2020 1,53 M 1,80 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 52,5 M 61,9 M -
PER 2020 -225x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 562 M 661 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,40x
VE / CA 2021 0,31x
Nbr Employés 4 815
Flottant 100%
Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,41 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,65 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-16.52%661
ATLAS COPCO AB5.94%52 747
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.59%46 211
FANUC CORPORATION-10.21%33 100
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-0.66%26 217
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.48%25 544
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group