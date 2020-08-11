|
DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
11/08/2020 | 15:36
DZ Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2020
|
1 264 M
1 491 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
1,53 M
1,80 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
52,5 M
61,9 M
-
|PER 2020
|-225x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
562 M
661 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,40x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,31x
|Nbr Employés
|4 815
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
5,41 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,65 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
61,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
16,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-24,7%