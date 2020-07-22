Connexion
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 22/07 13:51:36
4.55 EUR   -1.86%
12:35DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
01/07DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank toujours positif
ZD
24/06DEUTZ AG : Kepler Chevreux favorable au dossier
ZD
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat

22/07/2020
L'analyste Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 7.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 1 249 M 1 438 M -
Résultat net 2020 13,7 M 15,8 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 41,6 M 47,9 M -
PER 2020 29,6x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 560 M 644 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 0,42x
Nbr Employés 4 815
Flottant 100%
Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,25 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,64 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -31,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-16.77%644
ATLAS COPCO AB8.70%53 267
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.33%43 388
FANUC CORPORATION2.29%37 336
FORTIVE CORPORATION-6.79%23 991
SANDVIK AB-7.36%23 854
