DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
22/07/2020 | 12:35
L'analyste Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 7.50 EUR.
|Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 249 M
1 438 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
13,7 M
15,8 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
41,6 M
47,9 M
-
|PER 2020
|29,6x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
560 M
644 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|VE / CA 2020
|0,42x
|Nbr Employés
|4 815
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
5,25 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
4,64 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
61,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
13,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-31,0%