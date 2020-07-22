DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 1 249 M 1 438 M - Résultat net 2020 13,7 M 15,8 M - Tréso. nette 2020 41,6 M 47,9 M - PER 2020 29,6x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 560 M 644 M - VE / CA 2019 VE / CA 2020 0,42x Nbr Employés 4 815 Flottant 100% Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 5,25 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,64 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas -31,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -16.77% 644 ATLAS COPCO AB 8.70% 53 267 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 17.33% 43 388 FANUC CORPORATION 2.29% 37 336 FORTIVE CORPORATION -6.79% 23 991 SANDVIK AB -7.36% 23 854