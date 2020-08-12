Connexion
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
4.521 EUR   -2.19%
09:41DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
ZD
11/08DEUTZ AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
11/08DEUTZ AG : Opinion positive de Kepler Cheuvreux
ZD
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat

12/08/2020 | 09:41
Dans une note de recherche, l'analyste Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser a maintenu sa recommandation sur le titre et le conseille à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 7.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 1 282 M 1 502 M -
Résultat net 2020 1,53 M 1,79 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 8,73 M 10,2 M -
PER 2020 -54,5x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 559 M 658 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,43x
VE / CA 2021 0,33x
Nbr Employés 4 815
Flottant 100%
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,41 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,62 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-17.02%658
ATLAS COPCO AB5.94%52 747
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.72%46 211
FANUC CORPORATION-8.26%33 100
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.32%26 217
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.61%25 544
