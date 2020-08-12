|
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser à l'achat
12/08/2020 | 09:41
Dans une note de recherche, l'analyste Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser a maintenu sa recommandation sur le titre et le conseille à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 7.50 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 282 M
1 502 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
1,53 M
1,79 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
8,73 M
10,2 M
-
|PER 2020
|-54,5x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
559 M
658 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,43x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,33x
|Nbr Employés
|4 815
|Flottant
|100%
|
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
5,41 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,62 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
62,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
17,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-24,3%