Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft    DEZ   DE0006305006

DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 09/06 13:10:44
4.229 EUR   -3.89%
11:38DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat
ZD
27/05DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research à l'achat
ZD
27/05DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
09/06/2020 | 11:38
Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 6.50 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11:38DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat
ZD
27/05DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research à l'achat
ZD
27/05DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
12/05DEUTZ AG : Berenberg conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
08/05DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser toujours positif
ZD
07/05DEUTZ AG : Baader Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
07/05DEUTZ AG : Kepler Chevreux confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
07/05DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
30/04DEUTZ AG : Baader Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
29/04DEUTZ AG : Berenberg neutre sur le dossier
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 1 250 M 1 408 M -
Résultat net 2020 6,08 M 6,85 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 60,7 M 68,4 M -
PER 2020 467x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 532 M 600 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 0,38x
Nbr Employés 4 815
Flottant 100%
Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,13 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-21.01%600
ATLAS COPCO AB1.28%48 141
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.46%41 957
FANUC CORPORATION2.09%36 645
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.79%25 918
SANDVIK AB-4.52%23 739
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group