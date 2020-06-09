|
DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat
09/06/2020 | 11:38
Frederik Bitter de chez Hauck & Aufhauser considère le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 6.50 EUR.
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 250 M
1 408 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
6,08 M
6,85 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
60,7 M
68,4 M
-
|PER 2020
|467x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|Capitalisation
|
532 M
600 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|VE / CA 2020
|0,38x
|Nbr Employés
|4 815
|Flottant
|100%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
5,13 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,40 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
47,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
16,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-27,3%