DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reste à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 1 250 M 1 408 M - Résultat net 2020 6,08 M 6,85 M - Tréso. nette 2020 60,7 M 68,4 M - PER 2020 467x Rendement 2020 - Capitalisation 532 M 600 M - VE / CA 2019 VE / CA 2020 0,38x Nbr Employés 4 815 Flottant 100% Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 5,13 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,40 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,5% Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -21.01% 600 ATLAS COPCO AB 1.28% 48 141 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 13.46% 41 957 FANUC CORPORATION 2.09% 36 645 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -1.79% 25 918 SANDVIK AB -4.52% 23 739