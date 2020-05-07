DEUTZ AG : Kepler Chevreux confirme sa recommandation neutre

Données financières (EUR) CA 2020 1 297 M EBIT 2020 -15,3 M Résultat net 2020 15,5 M Trésorerie 2020 61,3 M Rendement 2020 1,24% PER 2020 53,1x PER 2021 8,60x VE / CA2020 0,28x VE / CA2021 0,22x Capitalisation 418 M Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 5,25 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,46 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 90,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 51,7% Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,51% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -37.88% 452 ATLAS COPCO AB -9.05% 39 503 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -2.36% 36 659 FANUC CORPORATION -2.58% 31 041 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -25.40% 19 686 FORTIVE CORPORATION -23.64% 19 460