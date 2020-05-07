|
DEUTZ AG : Kepler Chevreux confirme sa recommandation neutre
07/05/2020 | 13:27
L'analyste Hans-Joachim Heimbürger de chez Kepler Chevreux a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 3.30 EUR.
Données financières (EUR)
|CA 2020
|1 297 M
|EBIT 2020
|-15,3 M
|Résultat net 2020
|15,5 M
|Trésorerie 2020
|61,3 M
|Rendement 2020
|1,24%
|PER 2020
|53,1x
|PER 2021
|8,60x
|VE / CA2020
|0,28x
|VE / CA2021
|0,22x
|Capitalisation
|418 M
|Graphique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
5,25 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
3,46 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
90,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
51,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-7,51%