DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(DEZ)
07/05 13:43:29
3.371 EUR   -2.57%
DEUTZ AG : Kepler Chevreux confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
12:07DEUTZ AG : Warburg Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
30/04DEUTZ AG : Baader Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
DEUTZ AG : Kepler Chevreux confirme sa recommandation neutre

07/05/2020 | 13:27
L'analyste Hans-Joachim Heimbürger de chez Kepler Chevreux a confirmé son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 3.30 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières (EUR)
CA 2020 1 297 M
EBIT 2020 -15,3 M
Résultat net 2020 15,5 M
Trésorerie 2020 61,3 M
Rendement 2020 1,24%
PER 2020 53,1x
PER 2021 8,60x
VE / CA2020 0,28x
VE / CA2021 0,22x
Capitalisation 418 M
Tendances analyse technique DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,25  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,46  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 90,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 51,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,51%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frank Hiller Chairman-Management Board & Head-Technical
Bernd Bohr Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Strecker Chief Financial Officer & Director-Human Resources
Markus Schwaderlapp Head-Research & Development
Sabine Beutert Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DEUTZ AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-37.88%452
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.05%39 503
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.36%36 659
FANUC CORPORATION-2.58%31 041
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-25.40%19 686
FORTIVE CORPORATION-23.64%19 460
