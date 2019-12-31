|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance à comparer, sur la durée de placement recommandée, à l'évolution des marchés d'actions de l'indice STOXX EUROPE 600 des pays de l'Union européenne calculé dividendes réinvestis.
|
|Performances du fonds : DNCA Value Europe C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.08%
|+1.7%
|+6.57%
|+6.34%
|+12.43%
|+0.57%
|+144.14%
|Catégorie
|
0.5%
|
3.17%
|
10.18%
|
8.02%
|
17.49%
|
13.18%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|02-04-2004
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Europe Gdes Cap. 'Value'
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|326 M EUR au 31-12-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Crédit Industriel et Commercial
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|10.72%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.15
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|0.57%