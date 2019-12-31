Connexion
DNCA VALUE EUROPE C       FR0010058008

DNCA VALUE EUROPE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 10/01
244.14 EUR   -0.42%
Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE
L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance à comparer, sur la durée de placement recommandée, à l'évolution des marchés d'actions de l'indice STOXX EUROPE 600 des pays de l'Union européenne calculé dividendes réinvestis.
Performances du fonds : DNCA Value Europe C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.08% +1.7% +6.57% +6.34% +12.43% +0.57% +144.14%
Catégorie 0.5% 3.17% 10.18% 8.02% 17.49% 13.18% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
DNCA Value Europe I-0.05%4.23%231M EUR1.2%
DNCA Value Europe N-0.05%0.00%NC33M EUR1.3%
DNCA Value Europe C-0.08%0.57%326M EUR2.39%
Gestion
Société de gestion DNCA Finance
Date de création 02-04-2004

Gérant Depuis
Isaac Chebar 12-11-2007
Don Fitzgerald 01-09-2015
Maxime Genevois 04-08-2015
Julie Arav 15-02-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 02-04-2004
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Gdes Cap. 'Value'
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 326 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.72%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.15
Performance moyenne 3 ans 0.57%
