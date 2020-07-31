Stratégie du fonds géré par ECOFI INVESTISSEMENTS Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir, sur une durée de placement recommandée de trois ans et selon une approche ISR, une performance annualisée supérieure à celle de l'EONIA OIS majorée de 2,5% nette de frais de gestion, pour une volatilité maximale de 10%.

Performances du fonds : Ecofi Entreprises C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-08-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -4.45% +0.61% +4.93% -5.62% -3.34% -6.23% - Catégorie -0.25% 1.23% 5.98% -2.9% 2.28% -0.36% - Indice -2.56% 1.09% 4.14% -6.28% 0.23% 2.12% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Ecofi Entreprises E -4.47% -6.32% 0M EUR 0.65% Ecofi Entreprises C -4.45% -6.23% 84M EUR 0.65%

