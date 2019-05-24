Connexion
EdiliziAcrobatica S.P.A.

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
Ediliziacrobatica S.p.a. : EDILIZIACROBATICA S.p.A. PAS SHARES IN ORDINARY SHARES CONVERTED 

24/05/2019 | 18:50

Genoa, May 24, 2019 - The Board of Directors of EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A communicates the complete conversion of the n. 1,200,000 Price Adjustment Share (PAS) shares, ISIN code IT0005351512, in ordinary shares ISIN code IT0005351504, in the report of no. 1 (one) ordinary share every n. 1 (one) Price Adjustment Share held. 

Following the conversion, the Company's share capital consists of n. 7,725,300 ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005351504. 

This conversion was approved by the Board of Directors on 20 May 2019, subject to the acquisition of the favorable opinion of the independent auditors Deloitte & Touche SpA 

For more information, see the "PAS Prospectus" available on the company website www.ediliziacrobatica.com, "Investor Relations" section, within the terms of the law and in Article 3 of the Statute.


Information réglementée
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-58591-eng-pas.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2019 ActusNews
