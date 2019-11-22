EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Mot-clé(s) : Augmentation du capital

Edisun Power Europe AG: Résultat de l'offre de souscription



22.11.2019 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Publication d'un communiqué ad hoc en vertu de l'article 53 du RC

Communiqué de presse ad-hoc

Zurich, le 22 novembre 2019

Résultat de l'offre de souscription



Dans le cadre de l'offre de souscription réussie, environ 47% des actions proposées aux actionnaires existants ont été souscrites. Le placement libre se poursuit encore jusqu'au 26 novembre 2019, 12h.



Sur les 415'000 nouvelles actions nominatives à émettre dans le cadre de l'augmentation ordinaire du capital, 195'069 ont été souscrites par les actionnaires existants dans le cadre de l'offre de souscription. La période de constitution du livre d'ordres pour le placement des actions se poursuit encore jusqu'au 26 novembre 2019, à 12h (HNEC). Le prix de souscription ou de placement se situera vraisemblablement entre CHF 120 et CHF 130 et sera fixé par Edisun Power le 26 novembre 2019 en tenant compte de la demande globale.

Calendrier indicatif

26 novembre 2019 Fin du délai de placement (12h HNEC) 27 novembre 2019 Communication du résultat et prix de souscription et de placement 28 novembre 2019 Cotation et premier jour de négoce des nouvelles actions nominatives

à la SIX Swiss Exchange 29 novembre 2019 Livraison et paiement des nouvelles actions nominatives

Pour plus d'informations

Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com

Le groupe Edisun Power

Le groupe Edisun Power finance et exploite des systèmes d'énergie solaire dans différents pays d'Europe en qualité de producteur d'électricité solaire coté sur le plan européen. Edisun Power est actif dans ce domaine depuis 1997 déjà. Depuis septembre 2008, la société est cotée à la bourse suisse. Edisun Power possède une vaste expérience dans la réalisation et l'achat de projets nationaux et internationaux. L'entreprise possède actuellement 37 installations photovoltaïques en Suisse, en Allemagne, en Espagne, en France et en Italie.



