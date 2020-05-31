|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (F
Le compartiment a pour objectif, sur son horizon de placement recommandé, de participer partiellement à l'évolution des marchés actions d'Amérique du Nord, tout en mettant en place sur les marchés à terme et optionnels une couverture permanente totale ou partielle contre le risque actions en fonction des anticipations du gérant.
|
|Performances du fonds : EdR SICAV Equity US Solve A EUR H
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-06-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.57%
|+4.06%
|+20.24%
|-0.38%
|+2.7%
| -
|+2.02%
|Catégorie
|
-5.9%
|
2.6%
|
13.42%
|
-5.4%
|
-1.28%
|
-0.53%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|03-05-2019
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Benchmark
|-Federal Funds Effective Rate USD 44%
-S&P 500 NR USD 56%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|62 M EUR au 31-05-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Edmond de Rothschild (France)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|14.83%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|0.44
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|2.7