EdR SICAV Equity US Solve A EUR H       FR0013404274

EDR SICAV EQUITY US SOLVE A EUR H
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 19/06
102.02 EUR   -0.60%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (F
Le compartiment a pour objectif, sur son horizon de placement recommandé, de participer partiellement à l'évolution des marchés actions d'Amérique du Nord, tout en mettant en place sur les marchés à terme et optionnels une couverture permanente totale ou partielle contre le risque actions en fonction des anticipations du gérant.
Performances du fonds : EdR SICAV Equity US Solve A EUR H
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.57% +4.06% +20.24% -0.38% +2.7% - +2.02%
Catégorie -5.9% 2.6% 13.42% -5.4% -1.28% -0.53% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
EdR SICAV Equity US Solve CR USD1.09%0.00%NC18M USD0.8%
EdR SICAV Equity US Solve K USD1.27%0.00%NC19M USD0.85%
EdR SICAV Equity US Solve A EUR H-0.57%0.00%NC62M EUR1.3%
EdR SICAV Equity US Solve CR EUR H-0.57%0.00%NC9M EUR0.8%
EdR SICAV Equity US Solve I USD1.66%0.00%NC4M USD0.65%
EdR SICAV Equity US Solve J USD0.00%0.00%NC2M USD0.65%
Gestion
Société de gestion Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (F
Date de création 03-05-2019

Gérant Depuis
Michaël Nizard 24-04-2019
Marie de Leyssac 06-09-2019
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 03-05-2019
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Benchmark -Federal Funds Effective Rate USD 44%
-S&P 500 NR USD 56%
Actifs nets de la part 62 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Edmond de Rothschild (France)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 14.83%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.44
Performance moyenne 1 an 2.7
