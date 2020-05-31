Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (F Le compartiment a pour objectif, sur son horizon de placement recommandé, de participer partiellement à l'évolution des marchés actions d'Amérique du Nord, tout en mettant en place sur les marchés à terme et optionnels une couverture permanente totale ou partielle contre le risque actions en fonction des anticipations du gérant.

Performances du fonds : EdR SICAV Equity US Solve A EUR H

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.57% +4.06% +20.24% -0.38% +2.7% - +2.02% Catégorie -5.9% 2.6% 13.42% -5.4% -1.28% -0.53% -

