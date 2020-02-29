Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L The objective of the Sub-Fund is to outperform the MSCI World index over a 5-year investment period, by investing on international capital markets and through the selection of, among others, companies involved in technology sectors or related to advanced analytics -Big Data - technologies.

Performances du fonds : EdRF Big Data A EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 16-03-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -30.08% -33.53% -30.23% -26.26% -21.56% -11.06% +18.72% Catégorie -19.43% -26.12% -18.56% -11.99% -3.04% 18.98% -

