EdRF Big Data A EUR

EDRF BIG DATA A EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 04/11
162.86 EUR   +2.38%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to outperform the MSCI World index over a 5-year investment period, by investing on international capital markets and through the selection of, among others, companies involved in technology sectors or related to advanced analytics -Big Data - technologies.
Performances du fonds : EdRF Big Data A EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +24.35% +4.72% +6.01% +3.13% +14.19% +46.51% +62.86%
Catégorie 33.05% 4.32% 7.13% 5.59% 24.4% 67.22% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
EdRF Big Data I USD25.24%50.54%65M USD0.75%
EdRF Big Data N EUR25.58%53.04%31M EUR0.55%
EdRF Big Data A CHF24.39%46.45%7M CHF1.6%
EdRF Big Data I EUR25.21%50.29%92M EUR0.75%
EdRF Big Data A USD24.34%46.64%14M USD1.6%
EdRF Big Data A EUR24.35%46.51%191M EUR1.6%
EdRF Big Data R EUR23.87%44.66%6M EUR2.1%
EdRF Big Data N USD25.58%0.00%NC32M USD0.55%
EdRF Big Data CR EUR24.91%0.00%NC60M EUR1.1%
EdRF Big Data CR USD24.90%0.00%NC2M USD1.1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Technologies
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
ABAKUS New Growth Stocks54.59%91.87%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc A EUR27.84%0.00%NC295 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc AT EUR27.05%0.00%NC69 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc CT EUR27.16%0.00%NC25 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc I EUR28.27%0.00%NC28 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc IT EUR28.02%0.00%NC35 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc P EUR0.00%0.00%NC3 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc R EUR28.10%0.00%NC3 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc RT EUR27.96%0.00%NC20 M EUR
Allianz Global Artfcl Intlgc W EUR28.10%0.00%NC43 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Gestion
Société de gestion Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management (L
Date de création 31-08-2015

Gérant Depuis
Jacques-Aurélien Marcireau 31-08-2015
Kévin NET 31-05-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Technologies
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 191 M EUR au 30-09-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.74%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.04
Performance moyenne 3 ans 46.51%
