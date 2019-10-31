Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L The objective of the Sub-Fund is to outperform the MSCI World index over a 5-year investment period, by investing on international capital markets and through the selection of, among others, companies involved in technology sectors or related to advanced analytics -Big Data - technologies.

Performances du fonds : EdRF Big Data A EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 04-11-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +24.35% +4.72% +6.01% +3.13% +14.19% +46.51% +62.86% Catégorie 33.05% 4.32% 7.13% 5.59% 24.4% 67.22% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.