Stratégie du fonds géré par The Sub-Fund's investment objective is to outperform the Thomson Reuters Global Focus Hedged CB Index, net dividends reinvested, by having at least 60% of its net assets invested in (or exposed to) convertible or exchangeable bonds. The Sub-Fund seeks to optimise the risk/return ratio by diversifying its sources of return: underlying assets, sector, coupon, issuer, interest rate and currency, via a systematic analysis of the various exposures.

Performances du fonds : EdRF Global Convertibles A EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 03-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +2.93% +6.82% +4.19% +4.54% +7.93% +1.05% +49.8% Catégorie -0.24% 5.43% 1.23% 1.35% 4.36% 0.64% - Indice 3.43% 9.73% 3.46% 5.87% 11.76% 14.98% -

