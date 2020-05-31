Connexion
EDRF GLOBAL CONVERTIBLES A EUR

EDRF GLOBAL CONVERTIBLES A EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 03/06
149.8 EUR   +1.93%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par
The Sub-Fund's investment objective is to outperform the Thomson Reuters Global Focus Hedged CB Index, net dividends reinvested, by having at least 60% of its net assets invested in (or exposed to) convertible or exchangeable bonds. The Sub-Fund seeks to optimise the risk/return ratio by diversifying its sources of return: underlying assets, sector, coupon, issuer, interest rate and currency, via a systematic analysis of the various exposures.
Performances du fonds : EdRF Global Convertibles A EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 03-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +2.93% +6.82% +4.19% +4.54% +7.93% +1.05% +49.8%
Catégorie -0.24% 5.43% 1.23% 1.35% 4.36% 0.64% -
Indice 3.43% 9.73% 3.46% 5.87% 11.76% 14.98% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
EdRF Global Convertibles A CHF H3.48%-0.09%16M CHF1.15%
EdRF Global Convertibles A EUR2.93%1.05%55M EUR1.15%
EdRF Global Convertibles A USD H3.84%9.10%4M USD1.15%
EdRF Global Convertibles B EUR2.93%1.06%0M EUR1.15%
EdRF Global Convertibles I EUR3.17%2.64%51M EUR0.6%
EdRF Global Convertibles J EUR3.19%2.70%0M EUR0.6%
EdRF Global Convertibles K EUR3.13%2.41%0M EUR0.7%
EdRF Global Convertibles K USD H4.08%10.56%21M USD0.7%
EdRF Global Convertibles R EUR2.67%-0.78%0M EUR1.75%
EdRF Global Convertibles R USD3.33%1.49%0M USD1.75%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Convertibles International Couvertes en EUR
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 BG EMCore Convertibles Global R A-5.20%-9.52%NC0 M EUR
3 BG EMCore Convertibles Global R T-5.28%-9.63%NC0 M EUR
ABN AMRO Candriam Glbl Cv A EUR Acc-0.52%-3.54%NC22 M EUR
ABN AMRO Candriam Glbl Cv F EUR Acc-0.24%-1.71%NC10 M EUR
ABN AMRO Candriam Glbl Cv I EUR Acc-0.24%-1.50%NC12 M EUR
ABN AMRO Candriam Glbl Cv R EUR Acc-0.27%0.00%NC0 M EUR
ABN AMRO Candriam Glbl Cv X EUR Acc-0.20%-1.12%NC59 M EUR
Alma Zazove Glbl Convertible Fd I EUR H-0.11%1.90%NC11 M EUR
Alma Zazove Glbl Convertible Fd InsH EUR-0.24%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Global Cnvrt Bd A EUR AD D5.22%1.47%NC3 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion ND
Date de création 29-01-2016

Gérant Depuis
Cristina Jarrin 02-11-2018
Mikael Dauvert 28-02-2020
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 29-01-2016
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Convertibles International Couvertes en EUR
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark Refinitiv Global Focus Hgd CB TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 55 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 8.44%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.09
Performance moyenne 3 ans 1.05%
