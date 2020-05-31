|
The Sub-Fund's investment objective is to outperform the Thomson Reuters Global Focus Hedged CB Index, net dividends reinvested, by having at least 60% of its net assets invested in (or exposed to) convertible or exchangeable bonds. The Sub-Fund seeks to optimise the risk/return ratio by diversifying its sources of return: underlying assets, sector, coupon, issuer, interest rate and currency, via a systematic analysis of the various exposures.
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 03-06-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+2.93%
|+6.82%
|+4.19%
|+4.54%
|+7.93%
|+1.05%
|+49.8%
|Catégorie
-0.24%
5.43%
1.23%
1.35%
4.36%
0.64%
-
|Indice
3.43%
|9.73%
|3.46%
|5.87%
11.76%
14.98%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Convertibles International Couvertes en EUR
|Société de gestion
|ND
|Date de création
|29-01-2016
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|29-01-2016
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Convertibles International Couvertes en EUR
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|Refinitiv Global Focus Hgd CB TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|55 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|8.44%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.09
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|1.05%