|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT (L
Based on a recommended investment horizon of more than five years, the Sub-Fund's investment objective is to optimise performance by predominantly selecting North-American securities that are likely to reduce their discount relative to their business sector or the market on which they are listed.
|
|Performances du fonds : EdRF US Value A EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 10-01-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.27%
|+2.08%
|+9.46%
|+3.36%
|+11.28%
|+0.11%
|+131.18%
|Catégorie
|
1.1%
|
2.43%
|
8.59%
|
8.66%
|
23.87%
|
22.38%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. 'Value'
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|21-01-2016
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. 'Value'
|
Zone d'investissement
|Etats-Unis
|
Benchmark
|S&P 500 NR USD 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|145 M EUR au 31-12-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Edmond de Rothschild (Europe)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|17.23%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.14
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|0.11%