Eiffage : Construction is going to build thermal and tourist Resort IN Châtel-Guyon (63)

16/11/2018 | 13:08

After the preliminary works of demolition, was able to start the construction phase from the end of the summer, 2018.
This project concerns the realization of:

  • a new generation hydropathic establishment,
  • a spa with outdoor / indoor swimming pool,
  • a residence tourism 4 stars of 90 apartments,
  • a restaurant of 90 flatware,
  • a senior residence of 60 apartments,
  • a research and formation center on the microbiote.

Ce Resort appears as the main part for the economic activity of the municipality which aims at making of Châtel-Guyon a 'Resort of full health '. The project is led in partnership with the city which leads a plan of urban redevelopment and organization of the city and is supported by the region Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes within the framework of its thermal Plan on 2016-2020.

La Sté Eiffage SA a publié ce contenu, le 16 novembre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le16 novembre 2018 12:07:08 UTC.

Evolution du Compte de Résultat
