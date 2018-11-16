Eiffage : Construction is going to build thermal and tourist Resort IN Châtel-Guyon (63)

After the preliminary works of demolition, was able to start the construction phase from the end of the summer, 2018.

This project concerns the realization of:

a new generation hydropathic establishment,

a spa with outdoor / indoor swimming pool,

a residence tourism 4 stars of 90 apartments,

a restaurant of 90 flatware,

a senior residence of 60 apartments,

a research and formation center on the microbiote.

Ce Resort appears as the main part for the economic activity of the municipality which aims at making of Châtel-Guyon a 'Resort of full health '. The project is led in partnership with the city which leads a plan of urban redevelopment and organization of the city and is supported by the region Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes within the framework of its thermal Plan on 2016-2020.

