Eiffage : Programme de rachat d'actions

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 30/09/2019 au 04/10/2019
EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
Nom de
Code Identifiant de
Jour de la
Code identifiant
Volume total
Prix pondéré moyen
de l'instrument
journalier (en
journalier d'acquisition des
Marché (MIC Code)
l'émetteur
l'émetteur
transaction
financier
nombre d'actions)
actions *
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
213
90,98
BATE
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
701
90,95
CHIX
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
543
90,95
TRQX
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
6 641
90,97
XPAR
* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
TOTAL
8 098
90,97
Détail transaction par transaction
Nom de
Code Identifiant de
Jour/heure de la
Code identifiant
Prix
Quantité
Code identifiant
Numéro de
Nom du PSI
Code identifiant du PSI
de l'instrument
Devise
référence de la
Objectif du rachat
l'émetteur
l'émetteur
transaction (CET)
Unitaire
achetée
marché
financier
transaction
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:11
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
2 500
XPAR
00209072106EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
15
TRQX
00209072230EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
16
TRQX
00209072231EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
88
XPAR
00209072232EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
16
XPAR
00209072233EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
47
XPAR
00209072234EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:48
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209072426EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:48
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
99
XPAR
00209072427EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:48
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
55
XPAR
00209072428EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:04:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
75
XPAR
00209072565EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:04:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
52
XPAR
00209072566EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:26
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
94
XPAR
00209074093EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
35
CHIX
00209074366EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
63
CHIX
00209074369EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209074365EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
100
XPAR
00209074367EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
55
XPAR
00209074368EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
30
XPAR
00209074370EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
35
XPAR
00209074371EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
61
XPAR
00209074372EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
146
XPAR
00209074373EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:09:36
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
116
XPAR
00209075198EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
9
XPAR
00209075555EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
97
XPAR
00209075556EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
24
XPAR
00209075557EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:14
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
28
CHIX
00209075614EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:14
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
5
XPAR
00209075613EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:20
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
50
CHIX
00209075650EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:20
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
75
XPAR
00209075649EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
50
CHIX
00209075741EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
56
CHIX
00209075742EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
75
XPAR
00209075740EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
50
CHIX
00209075779EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
154
TRQX
00209075777EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
157
TRQX
00209075778EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
124
XPAR
00209075780EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:27
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
99
XPAR
00209076094EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:27
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
13
XPAR
00209076095EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
31
CHIX
00209076118EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
75
XPAR
00209076119EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
59
XPAR
00209076120EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:44
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
11
CHIX
00209076188EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:12:09
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
8
BATE
00209076323EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:12:09
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
60
BATE
00209076324EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:12:36
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
113
XPAR
00209076469EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
36
BATE
00209076691EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
8
CHIX
00209076692EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
50
CHIX
00209076696EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
40
TRQX
00209076703EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
75
XPAR
00209076693EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
58
XPAR
00209076695EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
27
XPAR
00209076699EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
28
XPAR
00209076700EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
57
XPAR
00209076701EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
61
XPAR
00209076702EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:15
FR0000130452
90,90
EUR
99
XPAR
00209076780EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
50
BATE
00209077122EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
9
BATE
00209077123EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
50
BATE
00209077124EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:15
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
34
XPAR
00209077181EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:58
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
2
XPAR
00209077407EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:58
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
17
XPAR
00209077408EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:58
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
84
XPAR
00209077409EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077459EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
10
XPAR
00209077460EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077461EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:30
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077602EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:30
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
15
XPAR
00209077603EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:30
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
95
XPAR
00209077604EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:31
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077647EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:31
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
15
XPAR
00209077648EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:59
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077726EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:00
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077735EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:01
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
100
XPAR
00209077738EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:01
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
173
XPAR
00209077739EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:09
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
100
XPAR
00209077829EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:09
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
14
XPAR
00209077830EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
50
CHIX
00209078044EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
34
CHIX
00209078046EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
100
XPAR
00209078043EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
106
XPAR
00209078045EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:30
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
33
CHIX
00209078313EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:30
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
102
CHIX
00209078314EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:37
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
100
XPAR
00209078356EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:37
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
34
XPAR
00209078357EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:18:36
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
75
XPAR
00209078689EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:18:36
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
35
XPAR
00209078690EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:18:36
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
75
XPAR
00209078691EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:19:53
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
93
XPAR
00209079409EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:20:13
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
50
CHIX
00209079512EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:20:13
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
22
XPAR
00209079509EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:20:14
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
161
TRQX
00209079515EXPA0
Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés
Statement of transactions in own shares from September 30, 2019 to October 4, 2019
EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Number of
Name of issuer
issuer (Legal Entity
volume (in number
Market (MIC Code)
transaction
financial instrument
the purchased shares *
Transactions
Identifier)
of shares)
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
213
90,98
BATE
6
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
701
90,95
CHIX
16
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
543
90,95
TRQX
6
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019
FR0000130452
6 641
90,97
XPAR
64
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
8 098
90,97
Details per transaction
Name of
Identification code of
Identification
Identification code issuer
Investment
Day/time of
Price per
Market (MIC
Reference number
Name of issuer
Investment Services
code of financial
Currency
Acquired volume
Purpose of buy back
(Legal Entity Identifier)
Services
transaction (CET)
transaction
Code)
of transaction
Provider
instrument
Provider
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:11
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
2 500
XPAR
00209072106EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
15
TRQX
00209072230EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
16
TRQX
00209072231EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
88
XPAR
00209072232EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
16
XPAR
00209072233EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:30
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
47
XPAR
00209072234EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:48
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209072426EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:48
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
99
XPAR
00209072427EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:03:48
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
55
XPAR
00209072428EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:04:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
75
XPAR
00209072565EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:04:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
52
XPAR
00209072566EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:26
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
94
XPAR
00209074093EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
35
CHIX
00209074366EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
63
CHIX
00209074369EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209074365EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
100
XPAR
00209074367EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
55
XPAR
00209074368EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
30
XPAR
00209074370EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
35
XPAR
00209074371EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
61
XPAR
00209074372EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:07:51
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
146
XPAR
00209074373EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:09:36
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
116
XPAR
00209075198EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
9
XPAR
00209075555EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
97
XPAR
00209075556EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
24
XPAR
00209075557EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:14
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
28
CHIX
00209075614EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:14
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
5
XPAR
00209075613EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:20
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
50
CHIX
00209075650EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:20
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
75
XPAR
00209075649EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
50
CHIX
00209075741EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
56
CHIX
00209075742EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
75
XPAR
00209075740EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
50
CHIX
00209075779EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
154
TRQX
00209075777EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
157
TRQX
00209075778EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:10:35
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
124
XPAR
00209075780EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:27
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
99
XPAR
00209076094EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:27
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
13
XPAR
00209076095EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
31
CHIX
00209076118EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
75
XPAR
00209076119EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:32
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
59
XPAR
00209076120EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:11:44
FR0000130452
90,92
EUR
11
CHIX
00209076188EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:12:09
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
8
BATE
00209076323EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:12:09
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
60
BATE
00209076324EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:12:36
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
113
XPAR
00209076469EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
36
BATE
00209076691EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
8
CHIX
00209076692EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
50
CHIX
00209076696EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
40
TRQX
00209076703EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
75
XPAR
00209076693EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
58
XPAR
00209076695EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
27
XPAR
00209076699EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
28
XPAR
00209076700EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
57
XPAR
00209076701EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:06
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
61
XPAR
00209076702EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:13:15
FR0000130452
90,90
EUR
99
XPAR
00209076780EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
50
BATE
00209077122EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
9
BATE
00209077123EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:09
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
50
BATE
00209077124EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:15
FR0000130452
90,98
EUR
34
XPAR
00209077181EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:58
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
2
XPAR
00209077407EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:58
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
17
XPAR
00209077408EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:14:58
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
84
XPAR
00209077409EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077459EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
10
XPAR
00209077460EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077461EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:30
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077602EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:30
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
15
XPAR
00209077603EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:30
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
95
XPAR
00209077604EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:31
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077647EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:31
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
15
XPAR
00209077648EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:15:59
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077726EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:00
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
75
XPAR
00209077735EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:01
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
100
XPAR
00209077738EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:01
FR0000130452
90,96
EUR
173
XPAR
00209077739EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:09
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
100
XPAR
00209077829EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:16:09
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
14
XPAR
00209077830EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
50
CHIX
00209078044EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
34
CHIX
00209078046EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
100
XPAR
00209078043EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:03
FR0000130452
90,94
EUR
106
XPAR
00209078045EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:30
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
33
CHIX
00209078313EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:30
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
102
CHIX
00209078314EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:37
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
100
XPAR
00209078356EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:17:37
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
34
XPAR
00209078357EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
EIFFAGE
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
03/10/2019 16:18:36
FR0000130452
91,00
EUR
75
XPAR
00209078689EXPA0
Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes
