Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Eiffage    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE

(FGR)
Toute l'actualité

Eiffage : Programme de rachat d'actions

09/10/2019 | 15:53

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 30/09/2019 au 04/10/2019

EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

de l'instrument

journalier (en

journalier d'acquisition des

Marché (MIC Code)

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

nombre d'actions)

actions *

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019

FR0000130452

213

90,98

BATE

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019

FR0000130452

701

90,95

CHIX

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019

FR0000130452

543

90,95

TRQX

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019

FR0000130452

6 641

90,97

XPAR

* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule

TOTAL

8 098

90,97

Détail transaction par transaction

Nom de

Code Identifiant de

Jour/heure de la

Code identifiant

Prix

Quantité

Code identifiant

Numéro de

Nom du PSI

Code identifiant du PSI

de l'instrument

Devise

référence de la

Objectif du rachat

l'émetteur

l'émetteur

transaction (CET)

Unitaire

achetée

marché

financier

transaction

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:11

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

2 500

XPAR

00209072106EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:30

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

15

TRQX

00209072230EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:30

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

16

TRQX

00209072231EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:30

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

88

XPAR

00209072232EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:30

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

16

XPAR

00209072233EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:30

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

47

XPAR

00209072234EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:48

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

75

XPAR

00209072426EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:48

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

99

XPAR

00209072427EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:03:48

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

55

XPAR

00209072428EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:04:09

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

75

XPAR

00209072565EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:04:09

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

52

XPAR

00209072566EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:26

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

94

XPAR

00209074093EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

35

CHIX

00209074366EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

63

CHIX

00209074369EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

75

XPAR

00209074365EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

100

XPAR

00209074367EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

55

XPAR

00209074368EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

30

XPAR

00209074370EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

35

XPAR

00209074371EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

61

XPAR

00209074372EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:07:51

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

146

XPAR

00209074373EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:09:36

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

116

XPAR

00209075198EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

9

XPAR

00209075555EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

97

XPAR

00209075556EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

24

XPAR

00209075557EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:14

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

28

CHIX

00209075614EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:14

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

5

XPAR

00209075613EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:20

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

50

CHIX

00209075650EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:20

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

75

XPAR

00209075649EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:32

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

50

CHIX

00209075741EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:32

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

56

CHIX

00209075742EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:32

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

75

XPAR

00209075740EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:35

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

50

CHIX

00209075779EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:35

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

154

TRQX

00209075777EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:35

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

157

TRQX

00209075778EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:10:35

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

124

XPAR

00209075780EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:11:27

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

99

XPAR

00209076094EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:11:27

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

13

XPAR

00209076095EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:11:32

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

31

CHIX

00209076118EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:11:32

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

75

XPAR

00209076119EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:11:32

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

59

XPAR

00209076120EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:11:44

FR0000130452

90,92

EUR

11

CHIX

00209076188EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:12:09

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

8

BATE

00209076323EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:12:09

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

60

BATE

00209076324EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:12:36

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

113

XPAR

00209076469EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

36

BATE

00209076691EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

8

CHIX

00209076692EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

50

CHIX

00209076696EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

40

TRQX

00209076703EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

75

XPAR

00209076693EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

58

XPAR

00209076695EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

27

XPAR

00209076699EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

28

XPAR

00209076700EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

57

XPAR

00209076701EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:06

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

61

XPAR

00209076702EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:13:15

FR0000130452

90,90

EUR

99

XPAR

00209076780EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:14:09

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

50

BATE

00209077122EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:14:09

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

9

BATE

00209077123EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:14:09

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

50

BATE

00209077124EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:14:15

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

34

XPAR

00209077181EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:14:58

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

2

XPAR

00209077407EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:14:58

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

17

XPAR

00209077408EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:14:58

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

84

XPAR

00209077409EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

75

XPAR

00209077459EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

10

XPAR

00209077460EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

75

XPAR

00209077461EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:30

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

75

XPAR

00209077602EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:30

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

15

XPAR

00209077603EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:30

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

95

XPAR

00209077604EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:31

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

75

XPAR

00209077647EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:31

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

15

XPAR

00209077648EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:15:59

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

75

XPAR

00209077726EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:16:00

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

75

XPAR

00209077735EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:16:01

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

100

XPAR

00209077738EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:16:01

FR0000130452

90,96

EUR

173

XPAR

00209077739EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:16:09

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

100

XPAR

00209077829EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:16:09

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

14

XPAR

00209077830EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

50

CHIX

00209078044EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

34

CHIX

00209078046EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

100

XPAR

00209078043EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:03

FR0000130452

90,94

EUR

106

XPAR

00209078045EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:30

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

33

CHIX

00209078313EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:30

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

102

CHIX

00209078314EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:37

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

100

XPAR

00209078356EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:17:37

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

34

XPAR

00209078357EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:18:36

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

75

XPAR

00209078689EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:18:36

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

35

XPAR

00209078690EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:18:36

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

75

XPAR

00209078691EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:19:53

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

93

XPAR

00209079409EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:20:13

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

50

CHIX

00209079512EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:20:13

FR0000130452

90,98

EUR

22

XPAR

00209079509EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

EIFFAGE

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

03/10/2019 16:20:14

FR0000130452

91,00

EUR

161

TRQX

00209079515EXPA0

Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés

La Sté Eiffage SA a publié ce contenu, le 09 octobre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le09 octobre 2019 13:52:09 UTC.

