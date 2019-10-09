Eiffage : Programme de rachat d'actions 0 09/10/2019 | 15:53 Envoyer par e-mail :

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 30/09/2019 au 04/10/2019 EXANE BNP PARIBAS Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant Volume total Prix pondéré moyen de l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition des Marché (MIC Code) l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction financier nombre d'actions) actions * EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 213 90,98 BATE EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 701 90,95 CHIX EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 543 90,95 TRQX EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 6 641 90,97 XPAR * Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule TOTAL 8 098 90,97 Détail transaction par transaction Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour/heure de la Code identifiant Prix Quantité Code identifiant Numéro de Nom du PSI Code identifiant du PSI de l'instrument Devise référence de la Objectif du rachat l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction (CET) Unitaire achetée marché financier transaction EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:11 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 2 500 XPAR 00209072106EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 15 TRQX 00209072230EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 16 TRQX 00209072231EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 88 XPAR 00209072232EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 16 XPAR 00209072233EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 47 XPAR 00209072234EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:48 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209072426EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:48 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 99 XPAR 00209072427EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:48 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 55 XPAR 00209072428EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:04:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 75 XPAR 00209072565EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:04:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 52 XPAR 00209072566EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:26 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 94 XPAR 00209074093EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 35 CHIX 00209074366EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 63 CHIX 00209074369EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209074365EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 100 XPAR 00209074367EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 55 XPAR 00209074368EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 30 XPAR 00209074370EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 35 XPAR 00209074371EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 61 XPAR 00209074372EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 146 XPAR 00209074373EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:09:36 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 116 XPAR 00209075198EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 9 XPAR 00209075555EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 97 XPAR 00209075556EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 24 XPAR 00209075557EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:14 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 28 CHIX 00209075614EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:14 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 5 XPAR 00209075613EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:20 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 50 CHIX 00209075650EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:20 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 75 XPAR 00209075649EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 50 CHIX 00209075741EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 56 CHIX 00209075742EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 75 XPAR 00209075740EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 50 CHIX 00209075779EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 154 TRQX 00209075777EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 157 TRQX 00209075778EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 124 XPAR 00209075780EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:27 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 99 XPAR 00209076094EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:27 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 13 XPAR 00209076095EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 31 CHIX 00209076118EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 75 XPAR 00209076119EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 59 XPAR 00209076120EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:44 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 11 CHIX 00209076188EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:12:09 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 8 BATE 00209076323EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:12:09 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 60 BATE 00209076324EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:12:36 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 113 XPAR 00209076469EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 36 BATE 00209076691EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 8 CHIX 00209076692EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 50 CHIX 00209076696EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 40 TRQX 00209076703EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 75 XPAR 00209076693EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 58 XPAR 00209076695EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 27 XPAR 00209076699EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 28 XPAR 00209076700EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 57 XPAR 00209076701EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 61 XPAR 00209076702EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:15 FR0000130452 90,90 EUR 99 XPAR 00209076780EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 50 BATE 00209077122EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 9 BATE 00209077123EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 50 BATE 00209077124EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:15 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 34 XPAR 00209077181EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:58 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 2 XPAR 00209077407EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:58 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 17 XPAR 00209077408EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:58 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 84 XPAR 00209077409EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077459EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 10 XPAR 00209077460EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077461EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:30 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077602EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:30 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 15 XPAR 00209077603EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:30 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 95 XPAR 00209077604EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:31 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077647EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:31 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 15 XPAR 00209077648EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:59 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077726EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:00 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077735EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:01 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 100 XPAR 00209077738EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:01 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 173 XPAR 00209077739EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:09 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 100 XPAR 00209077829EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:09 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 14 XPAR 00209077830EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 50 CHIX 00209078044EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 34 CHIX 00209078046EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 100 XPAR 00209078043EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 106 XPAR 00209078045EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:30 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 33 CHIX 00209078313EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:30 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 102 CHIX 00209078314EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:37 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 100 XPAR 00209078356EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:37 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 34 XPAR 00209078357EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:18:36 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 75 XPAR 00209078689EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:18:36 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 35 XPAR 00209078690EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:18:36 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 75 XPAR 00209078691EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:19:53 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 93 XPAR 00209079409EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:20:13 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 50 CHIX 00209079512EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:20:13 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 22 XPAR 00209079509EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:20:14 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 161 TRQX 00209079515EXPA0 Couverture d'options d'achat d'actions ou autre système d'actionnariat des salariés Statement of transactions in own shares from September 30, 2019 to October 4, 2019 EXANE BNP PARIBAS Aggregated presentation by day and by market Identification code of Day of Identification code of Aggregated daily Daily weighted average price of Number of Name of issuer issuer (Legal Entity volume (in number Market (MIC Code) transaction financial instrument the purchased shares * Transactions Identifier) of shares) EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 213 90,98 BATE 6 EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 701 90,95 CHIX 16 EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 543 90,95 TRQX 6 EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 FR0000130452 6 641 90,97 XPAR 64 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8 098 90,97 Details per transaction Name of Identification code of Identification Identification code issuer Investment Day/time of Price per Market (MIC Reference number Name of issuer Investment Services code of financial Currency Acquired volume Purpose of buy back (Legal Entity Identifier) Services transaction (CET) transaction Code) of transaction Provider instrument Provider EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:11 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 2 500 XPAR 00209072106EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 15 TRQX 00209072230EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 16 TRQX 00209072231EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 88 XPAR 00209072232EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 16 XPAR 00209072233EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:30 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 47 XPAR 00209072234EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:48 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209072426EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:48 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 99 XPAR 00209072427EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:03:48 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 55 XPAR 00209072428EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:04:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 75 XPAR 00209072565EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:04:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 52 XPAR 00209072566EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:26 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 94 XPAR 00209074093EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 35 CHIX 00209074366EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 63 CHIX 00209074369EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209074365EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 100 XPAR 00209074367EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 55 XPAR 00209074368EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 30 XPAR 00209074370EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 35 XPAR 00209074371EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 61 XPAR 00209074372EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:07:51 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 146 XPAR 00209074373EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:09:36 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 116 XPAR 00209075198EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 9 XPAR 00209075555EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 97 XPAR 00209075556EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 24 XPAR 00209075557EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:14 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 28 CHIX 00209075614EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:14 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 5 XPAR 00209075613EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:20 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 50 CHIX 00209075650EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:20 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 75 XPAR 00209075649EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 50 CHIX 00209075741EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 56 CHIX 00209075742EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 75 XPAR 00209075740EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 50 CHIX 00209075779EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 154 TRQX 00209075777EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 157 TRQX 00209075778EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:10:35 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 124 XPAR 00209075780EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:27 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 99 XPAR 00209076094EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:27 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 13 XPAR 00209076095EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 31 CHIX 00209076118EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 75 XPAR 00209076119EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:32 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 59 XPAR 00209076120EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:11:44 FR0000130452 90,92 EUR 11 CHIX 00209076188EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:12:09 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 8 BATE 00209076323EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:12:09 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 60 BATE 00209076324EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:12:36 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 113 XPAR 00209076469EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 36 BATE 00209076691EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 8 CHIX 00209076692EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 50 CHIX 00209076696EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 40 TRQX 00209076703EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 75 XPAR 00209076693EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 58 XPAR 00209076695EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 27 XPAR 00209076699EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 28 XPAR 00209076700EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 57 XPAR 00209076701EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:06 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 61 XPAR 00209076702EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:13:15 FR0000130452 90,90 EUR 99 XPAR 00209076780EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 50 BATE 00209077122EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 9 BATE 00209077123EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:09 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 50 BATE 00209077124EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:15 FR0000130452 90,98 EUR 34 XPAR 00209077181EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:58 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 2 XPAR 00209077407EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:58 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 17 XPAR 00209077408EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:14:58 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 84 XPAR 00209077409EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077459EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 10 XPAR 00209077460EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077461EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:30 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077602EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:30 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 15 XPAR 00209077603EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:30 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 95 XPAR 00209077604EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:31 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077647EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:31 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 15 XPAR 00209077648EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:15:59 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077726EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:00 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 75 XPAR 00209077735EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:01 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 100 XPAR 00209077738EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:01 FR0000130452 90,96 EUR 173 XPAR 00209077739EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:09 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 100 XPAR 00209077829EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:16:09 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 14 XPAR 00209077830EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 50 CHIX 00209078044EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 34 CHIX 00209078046EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 100 XPAR 00209078043EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:03 FR0000130452 90,94 EUR 106 XPAR 00209078045EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:30 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 33 CHIX 00209078313EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:30 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 102 CHIX 00209078314EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:37 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 100 XPAR 00209078356EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:17:37 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 34 XPAR 00209078357EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes EIFFAGE 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 03/10/2019 16:18:36 FR0000130452 91,00 EUR 75 XPAR 00209078689EXPA0 Hedging of share options or other employee ownership schemes Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici. 