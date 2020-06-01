Connexion
Electricite de France : EDF hits Hinkley Point milestone despite coronavirus restrictions

01/06/2020 | 00:01

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - EDF has reached a key milestone in its British Hinkley Point C nuclear plant project, as engineers completed the second reactor base on schedule in spite of coronavirus restrictions, the French power giant and Chinese partner CGN said on Monday.

Completion of the 49,000-tonne base, a reinforced concrete platform supporting the reactor's central "nuclear island", is an encouraging signal for the 19.6 billion pound ($24.2 billion) project, which has suffered from delays and cost overruns.

Techniques refined during construction of the first reactor base at the site in western England helped it to stay on schedule despite reduced staffing and lockdowns in Britain and France.

Those processes would also benefit a proposed follow-on reactor project at Sizewell C on England's east coast, the companies said on Monday.

Hinkley Point C will have a capacity of 3.2 gigawatts, covering about 7% of British power demand, or 6 million households, when it is due to come on line in late 2025.

($1 = 0.8103 pounds) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet Writing by Forrest Crellin and Laurence Frost Editing by Giles Elgood)

Données financières
CA 2020 70 699 M 78 525 M -
Résultat net 2020 1 298 M 1 442 M -
Dette nette 2020 53 667 M 59 607 M -
PER 2020 28,9x
Rendement 2020 3,05%
Capitalisation 24 653 M 27 408 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 1,11x
Nbr Employés 161 522
Flottant 14,9%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,96 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 101%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.86%27 408
ORSTED A/S14.19%49 312
NATIONAL GRID PLC-1.94%40 114
SEMPRA ENERGY-15.90%36 950
ENGIE-26.15%28 531
E.ON SE-0.19%27 555
