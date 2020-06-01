Electricite de France : EDF hits Hinkley Point milestone despite coronavirus restrictions

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - EDF has reached a key
milestone in its British Hinkley Point C nuclear plant project,
as engineers completed the second reactor base on schedule in
spite of coronavirus restrictions, the French power giant and
Chinese partner CGN said on Monday.
Completion of the 49,000-tonne base, a reinforced concrete
platform supporting the reactor's central "nuclear island", is
an encouraging signal for the 19.6 billion pound ($24.2 billion)
project, which has suffered from delays and cost overruns.
Techniques refined during construction of the first reactor
base at the site in western England helped it to stay on
schedule despite reduced staffing and lockdowns in Britain and
France.
Those processes would also benefit a proposed follow-on
reactor project at Sizewell C on England's east coast, the
companies said on Monday.
Hinkley Point C will have a capacity of 3.2 gigawatts,
covering about 7% of British power demand, or 6 million
households, when it is due to come on line in late 2025.
($1 = 0.8103 pounds)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet
Writing by Forrest Crellin and Laurence Frost
Editing by Giles Elgood)