Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY (LLY)
25/07 16:47:44
93.465 USD   +0.12%
ELI LILLY AND : FILES FORM 3 and FORM 4

25/07/2018 | 15:25

Eli Lilly and Company
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY FILES FORM 3 and FORM 4

25-Juil-2018 / 15:22 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY FILES FORM 3 and FORM 4

INDIANAPOLIS, July 25, 2018 - Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE / Euronext Paris / SIX: LLY) today informs its shareholders that one or more initial statements of beneficial ownership on Form 3 and statements of changes in beneficial ownership of its officers and directors on Form 4, as required by Section 16(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, have been filed or will be filed shortly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Lilly makes available free of charge on its website, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports filed with or furnished to the SEC as soon as reasonably practicable after Lilly electronically files these documents with, or furnishes them to, the SEC.  These documents are posted on Lilly's website at www.lilly.com - under "Investors." 

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's home page at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, upon written request to the Company's secretary at Lilly Corporate Center, Indianapolis, Indiana 46285, U.S.A.

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : ELI LILLY AND COMPANY FILES FORM 3 and FORM 4
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DQOJQVYXIY

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly Corporate Center
46285 Indianapolis
États-Unis
Téléphone : +1-317-276-2000
E-mail : hern_kevin_r@lilly.com
Internet : https://www.lilly.com/
ISIN : US5324571083
Ticker Euronext : LLY
Catégorie AMF : Autres communiqués
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

707887  25-Juil-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
