Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Rapport  
Eli Lilly and Company: Files Form 3 and 4

0
10/10/2019 | 19:35

Eli Lilly and Company
10-Oct-2019 / 19:32 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY FILES FORM 3, and FORM 4

INDIANAPOLIS, October 10, 2019 - Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE / Euronext Paris / SIX: LLY) today informs its shareholders that one or more initial statements of beneficial ownership on Form 3 and statements of changes in beneficial ownership of its officers and directors on Form 4,  as required by Section 16(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, have been filed or will be filed shortly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Lilly makes available free of charge on its website, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports filed with or furnished to the SEC as soon as reasonably practicable after Lilly electronically files these documents with, or furnishes them to, the SEC.  These documents are posted on Lilly's website at www.lilly.com - under "Investors." 

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's home page at www.sec.gov.

Copies of the above referenced information will also be made available, free of charge, upon written request to the Company's secretary at Lilly Corporate Center, Indianapolis, Indiana 46285, U.S.A.

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ATRMDOSTGO

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly Corporate Center
46285 Indianapolis
États-Unis
Téléphone : +1-317-276-2000
E-mail : hern_kevin_r@lilly.com
Internet : https://www.lilly.com/
ISIN : US5324571083
Ticker Euronext : LLY
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 888601
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

888601  10-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=888601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Données financières (USD)
CA 2019 22 243 M
EBIT 2019 6 169 M
Résultat net 2019 8 128 M
Dette 2019 11 851 M
Rendement 2019 2,36%
PER 2019 12,2x
PER 2020 17,1x
VE / CA2019 4,95x
VE / CA2020 4,49x
Capitalisation 98 226 M
Graphique ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Eli Lilly and Company : Graphique analyse technique Eli Lilly and Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 126,47  $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 107,30  $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Myles Oneill Senior VP & President-Manufacturing Operations
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Aarti S. Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.28%98 226
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.16%341 033
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.58%245 805
MERCK AND COMPANY10.17%215 532
PFIZER-18.24%197 403
NOVARTIS14.41%195 795
