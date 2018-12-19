Connexion
Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY (LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly Announces 15 Percent Dividend Increase

19/12/2018 | 12:40

Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly Announces 15 Percent Dividend Increase

19-Déc-2018 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

December 19, 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Release:  Immediately

Refer to:   Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)  

  Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

        
 

 

Lilly Announces 15 Percent Dividend Increase
 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced a 15 percent increase in its quarterly dividend. The dividend for the first quarter of 2019 will be $0.645 per share on outstanding common stock. This raises the annual indicated rate to $2.58 per share. 

 

The dividend is payable March 8, 2019, to shareholders of record at of the close of business on February 15, 2019.

 

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and http://newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels.  F-LLY   

# # #

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Lilly Announces 15 Percent Dividend Increase
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DTPUJBGTMH

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly Corporate Center
46285 Indianapolis
États-Unis
Téléphone : +1-317-276-2000
E-mail : hern_kevin_r@lilly.com
Internet : https://www.lilly.com/
ISIN : US5324571083
Ticker Euronext : LLY
Catégorie AMF : Autres communiqués
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

759905  19-Déc-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=759905&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
