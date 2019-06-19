Connexion
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
19/06 19:01:45
114.625 USD   -0.02%
18:20 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend
EQ
28/05ELI LILLY : achète les droits pour un anti-douleur
CF
16/05ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Détachement de dividende
FA
Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend

19/06/2019 | 18:20

Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend

19-Juin-2019 / 18:15 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

June 19, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Release:  Immediately

Refer to:   Mark Taylor; mark.taylor@lilly.com; (317) 276-5795 (Media)  

  Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

        
 

 

Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend
 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.645 per share on outstanding common stock.

 

The dividend is payable September 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com.  F-LLY   

# # #

Titre du document : Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SIXDQWQGGJ

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly Corporate Center
46285 Indianapolis
États-Unis
Téléphone : +1-317-276-2000
E-mail : hern_kevin_r@lilly.com
Internet : https://www.lilly.com/
ISIN : US5324571083
Ticker Euronext : LLY
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 827731
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

827731  19-Juin-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
