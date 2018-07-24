Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY (LLY)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAnalysesAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Eli Lilly and : Lilly to Separate Elanco Animal Health with Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
24/07/2018 | 12:25

Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly to Separate Elanco Animal Health with Initial Public Offering

24-Juil-2018 / 12:22 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

July 24, 2018

  

 

 

 

 

 

For Release:  IMMEDIATELY

Refer to:   J. Scott MacGregor; jsmacgregor@lilly.com; 317-440-4699 (Media)

  Kevin Hern; hern_kevin_r@lilly.com; 317-277-1838 (Investor Relations)             
 

Lilly to Separate Elanco Animal Health with Initial Public Offering

 

INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2018 - Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that the company has completed its strategic review of Elanco Animal Health, and will file a registration statement in the coming weeks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of a minority ownership stake in Elanco as a separate company.

 

The offering is expected to represent an ownership stake of less than 20 percent. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. The company expects to complete the IPO process during the second half of 2018.

 

For Lilly's financial reporting, Lilly will continue to consolidate Elanco in its financial results. Lilly plans to divest its remaining ownership through a tax-efficient transaction. Execution of the IPO is dependent upon - and subject to - a number of factors and uncertainties, including business and market conditions.

 

"Based on our strategic review, we concluded that after-tax value for Lilly shareholders would be maximized by pursuing an initial public offering of Elanco," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and CEO.  "We believe this will allow Elanco to efficiently deploy its resources to those growth opportunities that best serve its customers. In addition, this will provide Lilly even greater focus on the human pharmaceutical business to pursue our purpose of creating life-changing medicines for patients."

 

"With more than six decades of expertise in animal health, we are prepared to take this step to become an independent company," said Jeffrey Simmons, president of Elanco Animal Health. "With a sole focus on animal health, we will help our customers address the greatest challenges of keeping animals healthy, and together advance a vision of food and companionship enriching life."

 

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

 

About Elanco

Established in 1954, Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 70 countries around the world. Elanco supports the beef, dairy, poultry, swine and aquaculture industries, and offers a robust product portfolio for companion animals.

 

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

 

C-LLY

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. There are significant risks and uncertainties relating to the potential IPO of Elanco. There can be no guarantees that the IPO will be consummated on the timeline anticipated or at all or that Lilly will achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO.  Lilly's ability to consummate and achieve the anticipated benefits of the potential IPO may be materially affected by such factors as changes to the business, results of operation or financial condition of Elanco or Lilly, changes in the animal health or pharmaceutical industries, adverse market or macroeconomic conditions and other factors outside Lilly's control that could affect the advisability, pricing and timing of the potential Elanco IPO. For additional information about the factors that affect Lilly's business, please see its latest Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

 

# # #

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Lilly to Separate Elanco Animal Health with Initial Public Offering
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OWVBJGMVSS

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly Corporate Center
46285 Indianapolis
États-Unis
Téléphone : +1-317-276-2000
E-mail : hern_kevin_r@lilly.com
Internet : https://www.lilly.com/
ISIN : US5324571083
Ticker Euronext : LLY
Catégorie AMF : Autres communiqués
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

707383  24-Juil-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
12:25ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Separate Elanco Animal Health with Initial Public Offer..
EQ
19/07ELI LILLY : un essai valide un traitement contre le diabète
CF
19/07ELI LILLY AND CO : publication des résultats semestriels
08/07Le Dolder, club ultra-discret de la "big pharma", a rendez-vous lundi à Paris
AW
28/06ELI LILLY : analyse post-hoc positive pour Emgality
CF
22/06ELI LILLY : finalise l'acquisition d'ARMO BioSciences
CF
22/06ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Lilly Completes Acquisition of ARMO BioSciences
EQ
18/06ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend
EQ
12/06ELI LILLY : arrêt d'essais dans la maladie d'Alzheimer
CF
12/06Revers du britannique AstraZeneca dans la maladie d'Alzheimer
AW
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières ($)
CA 2018 23 994 M
EBIT 2018 6 385 M
Résultat net 2018 4 424 M
Dette 2018 4 691 M
Rendement 2018 2,62%
PER 2018 20,54
PER 2019 17,14
VE / CA 2018 4,20x
VE / CA 2019 4,00x
Capitalisation 96 028 M
Graphique ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Eli Lilly and Company : Graphique analyse technique Eli Lilly and Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 92,6 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.23%96 028
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.37%337 790
PFIZER2.73%218 540
NOVARTIS-0.24%206 705
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-5.07%200 737
MERCK AND COMPANY11.41%168 171
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
255 691 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.