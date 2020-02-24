Esperite N.v. : ESPERITE (ESP) will oppose the decision of the AFM and object to the fine.

Esperite announces its decision to oppose the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) who levied a fine on the company (amounting to EUR 312,500), regarding what the AFM deemed to be repeated delayed disclosures of financial figures between 2016 and 2019.

Esperite will use the legal period of six weeks to elaborate a substantiated answer to the AFM.

The company had on due course informed its shareholders of technical difficulties to publish on time.

When, in June 2019, the Company's Auditor terminated its PIE licence with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) the company was no longer in the position to continue and finalize the audit of 2018 annual report in the announced timing.

Esperite will dispute this decision in good faith and regrets the decision of the AFM.

Esperite wants a fair consideration and will fulfil its legal obligations.

