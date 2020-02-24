Connexion
ESPERITE N.V.

(ESP)
Esperite N.v. : ESPERITE (ESP) will oppose the decision of the AFM and object to the fine.

24/02/2020 | 14:20

Esperite announces its decision to oppose the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) who levied a fine on the company (amounting to EUR 312,500), regarding what the AFM deemed to be repeated delayed disclosures of financial figures between 2016 and 2019.

Esperite will use the legal period of six weeks to elaborate a substantiated answer to the AFM.

The company had on due course informed its shareholders of technical difficulties to publish on time. 

When, in June 2019, the Company's Auditor terminated its PIE licence with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) the company was no longer in the position to continue and finalize the audit of 2018 annual report in the announced timing.

Esperite will dispute this decision in good faith and regrets the decision of the AFM.

Esperite wants a fair consideration and will fulfil its legal obligations.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE is a diversified investment company group specialized in Immunotherapy, Regenerative Medicine and Precision Medicine. Established in 2000, Esperite is a holding company, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. ESPERITE invests in companies able to transform the power of state-of-the-art technologies and scientific advancements into high quality products that bring the future of medicine to customers today at an affordable price.

ESPERITE provides early access to key information and knowledge, improving the way Science address human diseases and genetic disorders. ESPERITE attains the highest quality and ethical standards in the pursuit of its vision to bring the benefits of personalized medicine to society.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with the CEO Frederic Amar: info@esperitegroup.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.com


Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : xWhtYpxrZWnJyp+aZZiabWZsZ5qUlJOXmGaVlJZxk8zFmJtilG6Wl5XJZm9jl2xn
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/62271-esperite-objects-afm-24022020.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2020 ActusNews
Tendances analyse technique ESPERITE N.V.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Frédéric A. Amar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gert-Jan van der Marel Chairman
Ronald Hans Wilmar Lorijn Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent M. F. Borgeot Independent Non-Executive Director
Aurelie Martin Manager-Genetics Product
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ESPERITE N.V.6.74%3
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.74%93 260
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)0.13%50 087
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA14.74%24 513
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.05%18 425
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.96%15 100
