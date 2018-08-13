Le point sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

PARIS, 13 août (Reuters) - Principaux changements de recommandations et/ou d'objectifs de cours enregistrés lundi à Paris: * INGENICO - Bank of America Merrill Lynch abaisse sa recommandation à "sous-performance" contre "neutre" et son objectif de cours à 61,30 euros contre 86 euros. Le titre perd 3,76% à 66,46 euros. * ESSILOR - Morgan Stanley relève son objectif de cours à 139 euros contre 127 euros et maintient sa recommandation à "surpondérer". Le titre est inchangé à 123,40 euros. (Service Marchés)

Valeurs citées dans l'article Varia. Dernier Var. 1janv ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL -0.04% 123.35 7.35% INGENICO GROUP -3.68% 66.54 -22.41%