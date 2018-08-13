Le point sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

PARIS, 13 août (Reuters) - Principaux changements de recommandations et/ou d'objectifs de
cours enregistrés lundi à Paris:
* INGENICO - Bank of America Merrill Lynch abaisse sa recommandation à
"sous-performance" contre "neutre" et son objectif de cours à 61,30 euros contre 86 euros. Le
titre perd 3,76% à 66,46 euros.
* ESSILOR - Morgan Stanley relève son objectif de cours à 139 euros contre 127
euros et maintient sa recommandation à "surpondérer". Le titre est inchangé à 123,40 euros.
(Service Marchés)