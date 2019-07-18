Connexion
ESSILORLUXOTTICA

(EL)
EssilorLuxottica : in talks to buy GrandVision

18/07/2019
EssilorLuxottica confirms that it is in talks to acquire the 76.72% stake held by HAL Holding in the capital of GrandVision, the Dutch group specialised in the distribution of optical products.

The price discussed, which is only indicative at present, comes to 28 euros per share. The terms of the potential transaction, including the price, will be evaluated and discussed over the next few weeks.

No agreement has been concluded to date and it is as yet uncertain whether negotiations will culminate in a sale. The conclusion of the transaction will be subject to the usual pre-conditions, including the approval of the regulatory authorities of several jurisdictions.

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 1.20%117.95 Cours en temps réel.5.52%
GRANDVISION 11.27%25.44 Cours en différé.19.71%
