Euronext N : appoints Chris Topple as CEO of London

CONTACT - Media:



CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31.20.721.4488 Brussels +32.2.620.15.50 +33.1.70.48.24.27 Dublin

Paris +353.1.617.4266

+33.1.70.48.24.45 Lisbon +351.210.600.614

EURONEXT APPOINTS CHRIS TOPPLE AS CEO OF EURONEXT LONDON

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris - 30 July 2018 - Euronext today announces that the Supervisory Board has approved unanimously the appointment of Chris Topple as CEO of Euronext London, Head of Global Sales and a member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., subject to all relevant shareholder and regulatory approval.

Chris Topple, who worked extensively in brokerage and clearing services throughout his career, will oversee sales across all asset classes. He will take up his new role based in London on 15 October 2018. Paul Humphrey, current interim CEO of Euronext London and Head of Global Sales, will remain in his current role as Global Head of FICC.

Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: "We are pleased to welcome Chris Topple to Euronext. His deep knowledge of the industry and experience in managing sales and generating revenues both within established and start-up environments will be a great addition to the team as we continue the transformation of Euronext into an agile, ambitious and successful market operator. I would also like to thank Paul Humphrey for his contribution during this interim period and for his continued service as Global Head of FICC."

Chris Topple said: "I am delighted to join Euronext's leadership team.There are many opportunities for a European exchange as successful and innovative as Euronext, and for that reason I am thrilled to be part of a team that is making a real difference in shaping the market structure going forward. I am also looking forward to contributing to the growth and the strong ambitions of Euronext, while continuing to focus on clients as a central tenet of our strategy."

Chris Topple has been co-head of Societe Generale Prime Services, a global multi-asset, multi-instrument prime brokerage proposition, including financing, custody and execution since May 2015. Previously, he was responsible for leading the Prime Brokerage and Clearing Services (PCS) sales teams globally within Societe Generale's Newedge Group. Chris joined Newedge from Lehman Brothers / Nomura in 2012, where he spent five years as Co-Head of Prime Brokerage Sales. Prior to Lehman Brothers, Chris worked for JP Morgan from 1993 to 2005 in a variety of senior roles, including Global Head of Electronic Trading Sales across Fixed Income, European Head of Fixed Income Prime Brokerage Sales and Head of European Clearing Sales. Chris holds a BSc in European Business with Technology Politecnico di Torino from Italy and Brighton Polytechnic.

CONTACTS -

Media

Pauline Bucaille: +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen/Clément Kubiak: +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.9 trillion in market capitalisation as of end June 2018, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 24 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index(SM) and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2018, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data and on the free movement of such data (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR"), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have a right to access your personal data and a right to the rectification, erasure, restriction of processing, data portability or to object to the processing of your personal data. You may also submit a complaint to the competent data privacy authority. For any request regarding the processing of your data, please use our data subject request form or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com. Your personal data will be retained as long as necessary for the Purpose and will be accessible only to the extent necessary for this specific Purpose.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Euronext via Globenewswire

