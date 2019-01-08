Connexion
EXEL INDUSTRIES : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec GILBERT DUPONT au 31.12.2018

08/01/2019 | 15:17

Société Anonyme au capital de 16 969 750 €
Siège Social : 54, rue Marcel Paul 51206 Epernay Cedex
RCS Epernay n° B 095 550 356

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE CONTRACTE AVEC LA SOCIETE DE BOURSE GILBERT DUPONT

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société EXEL INDUSTRIES à la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, à la date du 31 décembre 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité:

  • Nombre d'actions : 1 968
  • Solde en espèce du compte de liquidité : 83 161,10 €

Il est rappelé que lors du bilan semestriel du 29 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité:

  • Nombre d'actions : 1 360
  • Solde en espèce du compte de liquidité : 157 120,05 €


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES via Globenewswire
Toute l'actualité sur EXEL INDUSTRIES
GL
2018EXEL : résultats 'sans surprise', Oddo ajuste la cible
CF
2018AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Ingenico, Eiffage, JCDecaux, Logitech, Asos, Zalando
2018EXEL INDUSTRIES : chute de 18% du bénéfice net
AW
2018EXEL INDUSTRIES : bénéfice net en retrait en 2017-18
CF
2018EXEL INDUSTRIES : Résultats Annuels 2017-2018 Résilience des résultats malgré de..
GL
2018EXEL INDUSTRIES : Résultats annuels
CO
2018EXEL INDUSTRIES : va verser une prime exceptionnelle
CF
2018EXEL INDUSTRIES : versera 1000  de prime exceptionnelle de solidarité
GL
2018EXEL INDUSTRIES SA : publication des résultats annuels
Recommandations des analystes sur EXEL INDUSTRIES
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 859 M
EBIT 2019 65,7 M
Résultat net 2019 43,7 M
Dette 2019 55,6 M
Rendement 2019 2,25%
PER 2019 10,35
PER 2020 9,35
VE / CA 2019 0,59x
VE / CA 2020 0,54x
Capitalisation 448 M
Graphique EXEL INDUSTRIES
Tendances analyse technique EXEL INDUSTRIES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 85,3 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Guerric Ballu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Ballu Chairman
Sophie Bouheret Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Marc Jean Claude Ballu Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Pierre du Cray-Sirieix Director & Group Chief Legal Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EXEL INDUSTRIES-2.94%513
FANUC CORP3.45%31 156
ATLAS COPCO5.46%29 821
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES0.96%27 830
INGERSOLL-RAND0.99%22 632
SMC CORP2.33%20 413
