EXEL INDUSTRIES : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec GILBERT DUPONT au 31.12.2018

Société Anonyme au capital de 16 969 750 €

Siège Social : 54, rue Marcel Paul 51206 Epernay Cedex

RCS Epernay n° B 095 550 356

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE CONTRACTE AVEC LA SOCIETE DE BOURSE GILBERT DUPONT

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société EXEL INDUSTRIES à la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, à la date du 31 décembre 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité:

Nombre d'actions : 1 968

Solde en espèce du compte de liquidité : 83 161,10 €

Il est rappelé que lors du bilan semestriel du 29 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité:

Nombre d'actions : 1 360

Solde en espèce du compte de liquidité : 157 120,05 €

