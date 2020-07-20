Facebook : Credit Suisse raises target price

20/07/2020 | 16:06

Credit Suisse has raised its target price for the Facebook stock from 258 dollars to 305 dollars, ahead of the social network company's second-quarter results, which it will report after close on 29 July.



Facebook last reported that it had 140 million business profiles, of which only 8 million are paying advertisers, Credit Suisse said in a research note.



The broker said the current environment suggests that not only should there be a greater number of business profiles, but the conversion from free to paying advertisers (about 6% for Facebook) should also rise.



Credit Suisse hence maintains its 'outperform' rating on the stock, citing potential for better-than-expected ad revenue growth on product innovation (Facebook Shops, Search in Marketplaces, etc.).



The broker also said Street models are too conservative and underestimate the long-term monetization potential of other billion-user properties, such as Messenger and WhatsApp.



