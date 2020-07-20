Connexion
FACEBOOK

FB
Facebook : Credit Suisse raises target price

20/07/2020 | 16:06
Credit Suisse has raised its target price for the Facebook stock from 258 dollars to 305 dollars, ahead of the social network company's second-quarter results, which it will report after close on 29 July.

Facebook last reported that it had 140 million business profiles, of which only 8 million are paying advertisers, Credit Suisse said in a research note.

The broker said the current environment suggests that not only should there be a greater number of business profiles, but the conversion from free to paying advertisers (about 6% for Facebook) should also rise.

Credit Suisse hence maintains its 'outperform' rating on the stock, citing potential for better-than-expected ad revenue growth on product innovation (Facebook Shops, Search in Marketplaces, etc.).

The broker also said Street models are too conservative and underestimate the long-term monetization potential of other billion-user properties, such as Messenger and WhatsApp.

Copyright (c) 2020 CercleFinance.com. Tous droits réservés.
Les informations et analyses diffusées par Cercle Finance ne constituent qu'une aide à la décision pour les investisseurs. La responsabilité de Cercle Finance ne peut être retenue directement ou indirectement suite à l'utilisation des informations et analyses par les lecteurs. Il est recommandé à toute personne non avertie de consulter un conseiller professionnel avant tout investissement. Ces informations indicatives ne constituent en aucune manière une incitation à vendre ou une sollicitation à acheter.
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.20%10.075 Cours en différé.-23.27%
FACEBOOK 0.43%242.914 Cours en différé.17.92%
Données financières
CA 2020 77 579 M - 67 845 M
Résultat net 2020 21 130 M - 18 479 M
Tréso. nette 2020 64 212 M - 56 156 M
PER 2020 33,0x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 690 Mrd 690 Mrd 604 Mrd
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 8,07x
Nbr Employés 48 268
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique FACEBOOK
Durée : Période :
Facebook : Graphique analyse technique Facebook | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FACEBOOK
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 48
Objectif de cours Moyen 254,31 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 242,03 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -50,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FACEBOOK17.92%690 109
TWITTER11.73%28 044
MATCH GROUP, INC.11.74%23 759
LINE CORPORATION3.18%12 370
SINA CORPORATION0.94%2 635
NEW WORK SE-6.51%1 754
