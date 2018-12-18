Connexion
FAURECIA (EO)
FAURECIA : ISSUES 700 MILLION OF SCHULDSCHEINDARLEHEN

18/12/2018 | 20:30

This transaction is part of the programme to finance the acquisition of Clarion Co., Ltd, announced on October 26, 2018. It refinances part of the bridge financing which fully secures the funding of the acquisition, and provides long-term liquidity to Faurecia.

The €700 million transaction is structured into several tranches in EUR and USD, with maturities of 4, 5 and 6 years. Margin above reference rates, fixed or variable, is below 1.80% on average which represents a very attractive financing cost.

The success of this placement, which has been significantly over-subscribed, and the very favourable conditions achieved demonstrate both the significant appreciation of Faurecia's credit quality and investor confidence in Faurecia's strategy.

Commerzbank and HELABA (Landesbank Hesse-Thüringen Girozentrale) were the arrangers of the issue, with Raiffeisenbank International as co-arranger.

La Sté Faurecia SA a publié ce contenu, le 18 décembre 2018, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le18 décembre 2018 19:29:02 UTC.

Données financières (€)
CA 2018 17 873 M
EBIT 2018 1 273 M
Résultat net 2018 729 M
Dette 2018 204 M
Rendement 2018 4,22%
PER 2018 5,85
PER 2019 5,37
VE / CA 2018 0,25x
VE / CA 2019 0,21x
Capitalisation 4 225 M
Graphique FAURECIA
Durée : Période :
Faurecia : Graphique analyse technique Faurecia | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FAURECIA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,6 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 72%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Hagen Wiesner Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FAURECIA-53.00%4 840
DENSO CORP-25.95%35 670
CONTINENTAL-45.43%27 737
APTIV-24.04%17 376
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 124
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.59%15 168
