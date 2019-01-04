Connexion
FAURECIA : bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité au 31 décembre 2018

04/01/2019 | 13:58

 

 

                

                                                        

                                                             
                                                           
                                                                      

Nanterre, le 4 janvier 2019                                                                
                                                          

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE FAURECIA

Au titre du contrat de liquidité confié par la société Faurecia à Rothschild Martin Maurel, à la date du 31 décembre 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

·           191.500 titres
·           2.744.861,00 €

Il est rappelé qu'au 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

·          80.000 titres
·          8.666.921,00 €




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FAURECIA via Globenewswire
