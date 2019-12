Faurecia : et Devialet partenaires pour le developpement de solutions audio haut de gamme dédiées à l'automobile

Texte

As a first demonstration of their partnership, during the next CES® Las Vegas (January 7th -10th 2020) Faurecia and Devialet will enable visitors to explore how Faurecia expertly integrates advanced Devialet audio processing into an on-the-road vehicle. Faurecia will also host a dedicated sound room at the event, offering visitors an immersive experience of Devialet sound staging and reproduction expertise with the company's multi-award-winning Phantom speaker.