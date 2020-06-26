Connexion
FAURECIA SE

Faurecia : Assemblée Générale 2020 - Slideshow

26/06/2020 | 12:17

Assemblée Générale

Mixte 2020

February 17, 2020

26 juin 2020

1

2019 : TRANSFORMATION ACTIVE DU GROUPE

2

RÉSULTATS 2019

3

2020 : RÉSILIENCE DANS UNE CRISE SANS PRÉCÉDENT

4

GOUVERNANCE ET RÉMUNÉRATION

5

RÉPONSES AUX QUESTIONS ÉCRITES

6

RÉSULTAT DES VOTES

Messages clés

> 2019

Transformation active et renforcement de la résilience

> 2020

Adaptation rapide à une crise sans précédent

1

2019 : TRANSFORMATION ACTIVE DU GROUPE

2

RÉSULTATS 2019

3

2020 : RÉSILIENCE DANS UNE CRISE SANS PRÉCÉDENT

4

GOUVERNANCE ET RÉMUNÉRATION

5

RÉPONSES AUX QUESTIONS ÉCRITES

6

RÉSULTAT DES VOTES

La stratégie de transformation offre d'importantes opportunités de marché

La Sté Faurecia SA a publié ce contenu, le 26 juin 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 juin 2020 10:16:07 UTC.

Données financières
CA 2020 14 875 M 16 672 M -
Résultat net 2020 87,7 M 98,2 M -
Dette nette 2020 3 132 M 3 510 M -
PER 2020 52,2x
Rendement 2020 1,60%
Capitalisation 4 536 M 5 091 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 0,52x
Nbr Employés 115 496
Flottant 52,5%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 35,27 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,14 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,42%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FAURECIA SE-31.00%5 091
DENSO CORPORATION-17.36%29 669
APTIV PLC-19.31%20 692
CONTINENTAL AG-25.37%19 309
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-24.22%15 070
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-13.14%15 041
