Faurecia : Assemblée Générale 2020 - Slideshow

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 14 875 M 16 672 M - Résultat net 2020 87,7 M 98,2 M - Dette nette 2020 3 132 M 3 510 M - PER 2020 52,2x Rendement 2020 1,60% Capitalisation 4 536 M 5 091 M - VE / CA 2019 VE / CA 2020 0,52x Nbr Employés 115 496 Flottant 52,5% Graphique FAURECIA SE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique FAURECIA SE Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 16 Objectif de cours Moyen 35,27 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,14 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,42% Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,5% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Michel de Rosen Chairman Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Christophe Bouly Chief Technical Officer Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FAURECIA SE -31.00% 5 091 DENSO CORPORATION -17.36% 29 669 APTIV PLC -19.31% 20 692 CONTINENTAL AG -25.37% 19 309 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -24.22% 15 070 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. -13.14% 15 041