Stratégie du fonds géré par FEDERAL FINANCE GESTION L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, à moyen long terme, une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence composé du FTSE Gold Mines TR Index (34%), du MSCI Energy NR (33%) et du MSCI Metals & Mining NR (33%), à travers la gestion dynamique d'un portefeuille investi en parts et/ou actions d'OPCVM.

Performances du fonds : Federal Multi Or et Matières Premières

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-11-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +15.4% +1.29% -1% +8.32% +8.41% +1.64% - Catégorie 16.19% 4.08% 6.9% 5.7% 5.18% 7.43% - Indice 15.61% 4.13% 8.68% 6.59% 5.81% 24.29% -

