|Stratégie du fonds géré par FEDERAL FINANCE GESTION
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est d'obtenir, à moyen long terme, une performance supérieure à l'indice de référence composé du FTSE Gold Mines TR Index (34%), du MSCI Energy NR (33%) et du MSCI Metals & Mining NR (33%), à travers la gestion dynamique d'un portefeuille investi en parts et/ou actions d'OPCVM.
|Performances du fonds : Federal Multi Or et Matières Premières
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-11-2019
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+15.4%
|+1.29%
|-1%
|+8.32%
|+8.41%
|+1.64%
| -
|Catégorie
16.19%
4.08%
6.9%
5.7%
5.18%
7.43%
|Indice
15.61%
|4.13%
|8.68%
|6.59%
|
5.81%
24.29%
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|02-12-1983
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Ressources Naturelles
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|-FTSE Gold Mines TR USD 34%
-MSCI World/Energy NR EUR 33%
-MSCI World/Metals&Mining NR LCL 33%
Actifs nets de la part
|17 M EUR au 31-10-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.07%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.1
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|1.64%