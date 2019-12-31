Stratégie du fonds géré par FEDERAL FINANCE GESTION Le fonds Federal Obligations internationales ISR a pour objectif de réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence, le JP Morgan Government Bond Index Broad (coupons réinvestis), représentatif du marché obligataire international en devise locale sur un horizon d'investissement de 3 ans, tout en sélectionnant des valeurs répondant à des critères socialement responsables.

Performances du fonds : Federal Obligations Internationls ISR P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-01-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.9% +1.39% +0.11% +1.5% +7.61% +6.35% - Catégorie 1.45% 1.26% 1.22% 2.88% 8.8% 7.06% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Federal Obligations Internationls ISR P 1.90% 6.35% 24M EUR 1.2% Federal Obligations Internationls ISR CI 1.94% 7.02% 26M EUR 0.8%

