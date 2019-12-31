|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par FEDERAL FINANCE GESTION
Le fonds Federal Obligations internationales ISR a pour objectif de réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence, le JP Morgan Government Bond Index Broad (coupons réinvestis), représentatif du marché obligataire international en devise locale sur un horizon d'investissement de 3 ans, tout en sélectionnant des valeurs répondant à des critères socialement responsables.
|
|Performances du fonds : Federal Obligations Internationls ISR P
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-01-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+1.9%
|+1.39%
|+0.11%
|+1.5%
|+7.61%
|+6.35%
| -
|Catégorie
|
1.45%
|
1.26%
|
1.22%
|
2.88%
|
8.8%
|
7.06%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations International
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|02-05-1980
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|JPM GBI Broad TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|24 M EUR au 31-12-2019
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.17%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.33
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|6.35%