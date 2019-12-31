Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Federal Obligations Internationls ISR P       FR0007394846

FEDERAL OBLIGATIONS INTERNATIONLS ISR P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 23/01
18.25 EUR   +0.61%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par FEDERAL FINANCE GESTION
Le fonds Federal Obligations internationales ISR a pour objectif de réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de son indice de référence, le JP Morgan Government Bond Index Broad (coupons réinvestis), représentatif du marché obligataire international en devise locale sur un horizon d'investissement de 3 ans, tout en sélectionnant des valeurs répondant à des critères socialement responsables.
Performances du fonds : Federal Obligations Internationls ISR P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.9% +1.39% +0.11% +1.5% +7.61% +6.35% -
Catégorie 1.45% 1.26% 1.22% 2.88% 8.8% 7.06% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Federal Obligations Internationls ISR P1.90%6.35%24M EUR1.2%
Federal Obligations Internationls ISR CI1.94%7.02%26M EUR0.8%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAF-Robeco Quant Duration Global Bds A -0.08%0.00%NC24 M EUR
AAF-Robeco Quant Duration Global Bds C -0.06%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Robeco Quant Duration Global Bds D -0.06%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Robeco Quant Duration Global Bds F -0.06%0.00%NC20 M EUR
AE Pimco Global Bond0.46%3.23%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Advanced Fixed Income Glbl A EUR1.39%6.75%NC226 M EUR
Allianz Advanced Fixed Income Glbl R EUR1.42%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Advcd Fxd Inc Glb Aggt A EUR1.80%6.89%NC8 M EUR
Allianz Advcd Fxd Inc Glb Aggt I EUR1.84%8.43%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Advcd Fxd Inc Glb Aggt R EUR1.83%8.15%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Federal Finance Gestion
Date de création 02-05-1980

Gérant Depuis
Damien Rio 29-02-2016
Jean-François Kerbiriou 01-09-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 02-05-1980
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations International
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark JPM GBI Broad TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 24 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.17%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.33
Performance moyenne 3 ans 6.35%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et vwd Group