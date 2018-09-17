Agenda economique du lundi 17 septembre

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
Marchés fermés au Japon
PARIS - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF
BRUXELLES - 11h00 Inflation zone euro (définitif) / août
WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / septembre
Sociétés :
PARIS - Air France-KLM / Benjamin Smith prend officiellement ses
fonctions de directeur général
- Innate Pharma / résultats du S1
- Erytech / résultats du S1 (après clôture de Wall Street)
NEW YORK - FedEx / résultats du T1 (après Bourse)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Les informations économiques et financières en français
LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS
La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE
LES VALEURS DU JOUR
LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris