Agenda economique du lundi 17 septembre

** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) ** Marchés fermés au Japon PARIS - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF BRUXELLES - 11h00 Inflation zone euro (définitif) / août WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / septembre Sociétés : PARIS - Air France-KLM / Benjamin Smith prend officiellement ses fonctions de directeur général - Innate Pharma / résultats du S1 - Erytech / résultats du S1 (après clôture de Wall Street) NEW YORK - FedEx / résultats du T1 (après Bourse) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Les informations économiques et financières en français LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE LES VALEURS DU JOUR LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

