Cours en différé. Temps Différé  - 14/09 22:01:06
255.44 USD   +0.90%
Agenda economique du lundi 17 septembre
RE
UPS met l'accent sur les entreprises avec 20 milliards de dollars..
RE
Agenda economique monde jusqu'au 30 septembre
RE
Agenda economique du lundi 17 septembre

17/09/2018 | 06:00

    ** HEURE DE PARIS (GMT+2) **
    
    Marchés fermés au Japon 
    
 PARIS      - 14h50 Adjudication de BTF          
 BRUXELLES  - 11h00 Inflation zone euro (définitif) / août
 WASHINGTON - 14h30 Indice manufacturier "Empire State" / septembre
 Sociétés :
 PARIS      - Air France-KLM           / Benjamin Smith prend officiellement ses
fonctions de directeur général
            - Innate Pharma          / résultats du S1
            - Erytech           / résultats du S1 (après clôture de Wall Street)
 NEW YORK   - FedEx         / résultats du T1 (après Bourse)
 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Les informations économiques et financières en français         
  LE POINT SUR LES MARCHÉS                                            
  La BOURSE À PARIS ET EN EUROPE                                          
  LES VALEURS DU JOUR                                                
  LE POINT sur les changements de recommandations à Paris

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.42%8.542 Cours en temps réel.-37.10%
ERYTECH PHARMA -2.28%8.78 Cours en temps réel.-52.54%
FEDEX CORPORATION 0.90%255.44 Cours en différé.2.36%
INNATE PHARMA 0.04%4.632 Cours en temps réel.-2.48%
