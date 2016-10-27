|
|
|
celio28
- Il y a 3 ans
sceptique
je ne parierais pas là dessus...
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 5,877 avec +2,12%
Je vois un gros minet...non...un signal d'achat et +8% en 6 jours
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
çà va partir...mais dans quel sens ?
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
ZB'R1 = 5,910 franchie avec 6.063 et +2,85% pr le mmt
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 6,002 avec +1,82% malgré +ht/jr = 6.1288
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 6,255 avec +5,13% et +15% depuis fin octobre !
@Celio28 > toujours sceptique ?
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Lapsus : lire "+15% depuis fin septembre"...
|
|
zombie
- Il y a 3 ans
Un petit décompte
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Waouh ! On y est presque à 7 ! > (c) = 6,667 avec +7,36% à 18:10 !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 6.585 | Objectif : 6.845
ZB'R2 = 6,845 ----->
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
New ZB'R1 relevée à 6,605. Déjà chatouillée à 6,614 avec +0,44% ------>
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Et même passée à 6,637 avec +0,79%
FCA bande bien !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+ht/jr = 6,80 et (c) = 6,609 avec +0,36% de plus
+12,5% depuis le 05/10 (5,877) !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) et +ht/jr = 6,67 avec +1;07% de plus
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Descente en piqué à 6,11 en 3 jours ! soit -8,4%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Remontée rapide en 2 jours à 6,631 pr le mmt avec encore +5,84%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) et +ht/jr = 6,83 avec +9,02% pr le mmt
ZB'R1 = 6,670 passée largement ----->
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Voilà Celio > on y est à 7 !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 7,115 avec +5,33% juste sous la ZB'R1 = 7,120 ----->
ZB'R2 = 7,44 à +4,57% slmt
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Post en avance : (c) = 7,135 avec +5,63% et +ht/jr = 7,16
Et vers 17:52 à Milan : 7,143 avec +5,74%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
On n'est plus à 7 ! > (c) = 6,572 avec -7,89% !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 7,120 avec +1,06% et +26,2% depuis le cours du 30/09/16 (ci-dessus)
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
A nouveau juste sous la ZB'R1 = 7,325 ------> (c) = 7,293 avec +1,14%
+ht/jr = 7,315
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 7,535 avec encore +4,58% et +ht/jr = 7,79...Pas mal !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 7.535 | Objectif : 8.58
Mais où est la ZB'R2 ?
Supposons ZB'R2 = 8,580
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Bof ! Seulement +2,46% avec +ht/jr = 7,73 et (c) = 7,72
Et un peu plus de +30% (seulement ?) en 2 mois !
New ZB'R1 = 7,867 (on y est presque !) ------->
Et ZB'R2 = 8,437
|
|
zombie
- Il y a 3 ans
objectif dépassé
;-))
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Ton objectif, Zombie...mais pas le mien !...*q;-))
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+ht/jr = 8,115 et (c) = 8,11
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+ht/jr = 8,44 et (c) = 8,41 avec encore +4,08%
Encore 18,9% pour 10
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+ht/jr = 8,50 et (c) = 8,455 avec encore +0,54%
+44% depuis le 05/10/16 !
Plus de +50% depuis le +bas vers 5,50 !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+ht/jr = 8,625 et (c) = 8,516 +0,25%
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 8.54 | Objectif : 9.03
New ZB'R1 = 9,033 à +6% slmt ---------->
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+ht/jr = 9,91 et (c) = 9.90 avec +6.97%
C'est la plus grosse "bourde" que j'ai pu faire...Ne pas en prendre qd j'ai commencé ce post, fin septembre, à moins de 6 !
> Toujours suivre son idée première...et ne pas écouter l'avis des autres.
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Et voilà ! > 10,05 avec +1,41% soit +76,94% depuis le 21/09/16 !
Pari gagné...mais perdu par moi !
ZB'R2 = 10,531 à +4,78% slmt
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+16% depuis 1er janvier 2017 !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Non...non...non...FCA n'est pas mort....car il bande encore (bis) ...(air connu)
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Ah maintenant il débande ! -3,65%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 9,387 avec +5,0%...et ce n'est pas fini ! c'est reparti ---------->
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
(c) = 9,574 avec +1.85%
La MMA(20) a à peine fléchi et repart aussi sec
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Incroyable cette action > (c) = 10,191 avec +6,66%
Repartie encore comme çà, elle va bien réussir à aller à 20 !
Presque doublée en 6 mois !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
Toujours plus haut ! >10,869 avec +4,71%à 19:19
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 3 ans
+ht/jr = 10,95 mais (c) = 10,78 avec -0,28%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
Retour au top ? +ht/jr = 10.54 et (c) = 10.438 avec +0,46%
ZB'R1 = 10.47
ZB'R2 = 10.820 ------->
Mais rappel de 1,34 million de voitures ! > Attention...
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
10.921 pr le mmt avec +2,83%
ZB'R1 = 10.820 bien titillée ! ----------->
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
10.957 avec +3,17% pr le mmt
ZB'R1 passée
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
Waouh ! +ht/jr = 11.48 ----->
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
Rappel : le 05/10/2016 > (c) = 5,877 !!!
Aujourd'hui +106,4% ! Doublée en 10 mois...
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
Peut-être la raison ? >
https://news.autoplus.fr/Fiat/Fiat-Chrysler-FCA-Chine-rachat-1519193.html?idprob=27171_10778969&xtor=EREC-2688-[nl_reco]-20170816
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
+ht/jr = 121,92 et (c) = 12.484 avec (encore !) +2,92%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
Non ! Correction > 12.92 +ht/jr...
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
On se calme ! (c) = 12.40 avec -0,72%
Tout de même +111% / aux 5,877 du 05/10/2016 !
|
|
Joblack
- Il y a 2 ans
Comment faire pour investir?
Je suis débutant comment investir ou acheter des actions?
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
@Jo > Tu achètes l'hebdo "Investir"...Pub !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
+ht/jr =14.51 et (c) = 14.501 avec +0,63%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
(c) et +ht/jr = 15.161 avec +2,09%
Quel chemin en 1 an !
+158% / 5,877
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
+ht/jr pr le mmt = 16.855 avec +8,39% !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 15.55 | Objectif : 18.55
ZB'R1 = 15.66 bien passée ------>
+156% depuis le 27/10/2016 !
Et le consensus maxi la donne pour 29.60 ! Soit encore +75% !!!
Voir les 62 réponses précédentes
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 2 ans
2ème jour où le +ht est au-dessus de 20 et 19.705 pr le mmt avec +1,47%
Voir la suite
|
|
Graphique FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
|
Durée :
Période :
|
|Membres actifs sur Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
|