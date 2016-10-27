Connexion
Il y a 9 mois
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Détachement de dividende (exceptionnel)
Il y a 1 an
Fiat Chrysler: les prévisions 2019 déçoivent, le titre dévisse
Il y a 2 ans
acrouan
Certains voient un objectif de 7 et même "Investir" de 10 ! Les paris sont ouverts...
acrouan dans FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES - Il y a 3 ans
Certains voient un objectif de 7 et même "Investir" de 10 ! Les paris sont ouverts...
Joblack et 2 autres membres participent à cette discussion
celio28 - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
sceptique
je ne parierais pas là dessus...
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 5,877 avec +2,12%
Je vois un gros minet...non...un signal d'achat et +8% en 6 jours
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
5,914 pr le mmt avec +1,01%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
çà va partir...mais dans quel sens ?
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
ZB'R1 = 5,910 franchie avec 6.063 et +2,85% pr le mmt
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 6,002 avec +1,82% malgré +ht/jr = 6.1288
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 6,255 avec +5,13% et +15% depuis fin octobre !
@Celio28 > toujours sceptique ?
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Lapsus : lire "+15% depuis fin septembre"...
  
  
zombie - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Un petit décompte
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Waouh ! On y est presque à 7 ! > (c) = 6,667 avec +7,36% à 18:10 !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 6.585 | Objectif : 6.845
ZB'R2 = 6,845 ----->
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
New ZB'R1 relevée à 6,605. Déjà chatouillée à 6,614 avec +0,44% ------>
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Et même passée à 6,637 avec +0,79%
FCA bande bien !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 6,80 et (c) = 6,609 avec +0,36% de plus
+12,5% depuis le 05/10 (5,877) !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) et +ht/jr = 6,67 avec +1;07% de plus
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Descente en piqué à 6,11 en 3 jours ! soit -8,4%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Remontée rapide en 2 jours à 6,631 pr le mmt avec encore +5,84%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) et +ht/jr = 6,83 avec +9,02% pr le mmt
ZB'R1 = 6,670 passée largement ----->
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Voilà Celio > on y est à 7 !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 7,115 avec +5,33% juste sous la ZB'R1 = 7,120 ----->
ZB'R2 = 7,44 à +4,57% slmt
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Post en avance : (c) = 7,135 avec +5,63% et +ht/jr = 7,16
Et vers 17:52 à Milan : 7,143 avec +5,74%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
On n'est plus à 7 ! > (c) = 6,572 avec -7,89% !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 7,120 avec +1,06% et +26,2% depuis le cours du 30/09/16 (ci-dessus)
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jour au-dessus de 7,20 > +27% en moins de 2 mois ! (c) = 7,166
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Vu après coup...c'est facile ! Il y avait bien un sacré signal d'achat en octobre >
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
A nouveau juste sous la ZB'R1 = 7,325 ------> (c) = 7,293 avec +1,14%
+ht/jr = 7,315
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 7,535 avec encore +4,58% et +ht/jr = 7,79...Pas mal !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 7.535 | Objectif : 8.58
Mais où est la ZB'R2 ?
Supposons ZB'R2 = 8,580
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Bof ! Seulement +2,46% avec +ht/jr = 7,73 et (c) = 7,72
Et un peu plus de +30% (seulement ?) en 2 mois !
New ZB'R1 = 7,867 (on y est presque !) ------->
Et ZB'R2 = 8,437
  
  
zombie - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
objectif dépassé
;-))
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Ton objectif, Zombie...mais pas le mien !...*q;-))
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 8,115 et (c) = 8,11
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 8,44 et (c) = 8,41 avec encore +4,08%
Encore 18,9% pour 10
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 8,50 et (c) = 8,455 avec encore +0,54%
+44% depuis le 05/10/16 !
Plus de +50% depuis le +bas vers 5,50 !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 8,625 et (c) = 8,516 +0,25%
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 8.54 | Objectif : 9.03
New ZB'R1 = 9,033 à +6% slmt ---------->
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 9,91 et (c) = 9.90 avec +6.97%
C'est la plus grosse "bourde" que j'ai pu faire...Ne pas en prendre qd j'ai commencé ce post, fin septembre, à moins de 6 !
> Toujours suivre son idée première...et ne pas écouter l'avis des autres.
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Et voilà ! > 10,05 avec +1,41% soit +76,94% depuis le 21/09/16 !
Pari gagné...mais perdu par moi !
ZB'R2 = 10,531 à +4,78% slmt
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+16% depuis 1er janvier 2017 !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
J'en aurais...je vendrais vite fait >
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 8.78 | Objectif : 7.21
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Et...j'me serais planté ! >
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 8.78 | Objectif : 10.47
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Non...non...non...FCA n'est pas mort....car il bande encore (bis) ...(air connu)
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Ah maintenant il débande ! -3,65%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 9,387 avec +5,0%...et ce n'est pas fini ! c'est reparti ---------->
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
(c) = 9,574 avec +1.85%
La MMA(20) a à peine fléchi et repart aussi sec
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Incroyable cette action > (c) = 10,191 avec +6,66%
Repartie encore comme çà, elle va bien réussir à aller à 20 !
Presque doublée en 6 mois !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
Toujours plus haut ! >10,869 avec +4,71%à 19:19
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 3 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 10,95 mais (c) = 10,78 avec -0,28%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Retour au top ? +ht/jr = 10.54 et (c) = 10.438 avec +0,46%
ZB'R1 = 10.47
ZB'R2 = 10.820 ------->
Mais rappel de 1,34 million de voitures ! > Attention...
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
10.921 pr le mmt avec +2,83%
ZB'R1 = 10.820 bien titillée ! ----------->
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
10.957 avec +3,17% pr le mmt
ZB'R1 passée
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Waouh ! +ht/jr = 11.48 ----->
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Pourquoi arrêter la grimpette !? > +ht/jr = 12,19 et (c) = 12,13 avec encore +5,75%
New ZB'R1 = 11,786 largement passée elle aussi ------->
Le consensus la voit à un maxi de 20...Pas croyable...
https://www.zonebourse.com/FIAT-CHRYSLER-AUTOMOBILES-18191992/consensus/
Cela ferait encore +64,88 % !!!
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Rappel : le 05/10/2016 > (c) = 5,877 !!!
Aujourd'hui +106,4% ! Doublée en 10 mois...
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Peut-être la raison ? >
https://news.autoplus.fr/Fiat/Fiat-Chrysler-FCA-Chine-rachat-1519193.html?idprob=27171_10778969&xtor=EREC-2688-[nl_reco]-20170816
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
+ht/jr = 121,92 et (c) = 12.484 avec (encore !) +2,92%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Non ! Correction > 12.92 +ht/jr...
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
On se calme ! (c) = 12.40 avec -0,72%
Tout de même +111% / aux 5,877 du 05/10/2016 !
  
  
Joblack - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Comment faire pour investir?
Je suis débutant comment investir ou acheter des actions?
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
@Jo > Tu achètes l'hebdo "Investir"...Pub !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
@Jo > Ou bien >
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Maintenant le consensus dit qu'elle peut aller à 20 et même 25 !
https://www.zonebourse.com/FIAT-CHRYSLER-AUTOMOBILES-18191992/graphiques/
Remonter au 30/09/2016 pour voir la progression de plus de 140% !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
+ht/jr =14.51 et (c) = 14.501 avec +0,63%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
(c) et +ht/jr = 15.161 avec +2,09%
Quel chemin en 1 an !
+158% / 5,877
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
+ht/jr pr le mmt = 16.855 avec +8,39% !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 15.55 | Objectif : 18.55
ZB'R1 = 15.66 bien passée ------>
+156% depuis le 27/10/2016 !
Et le consensus maxi la donne pour 29.60 ! Soit encore +75% !!!
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
2ème jour où le +ht est au-dessus de 20 et 19.705 pr le mmt avec +1,47%
  
  
  • add_opinion
  • Publier
    loader
Il y a 3 ans
acrouan
+ht/jr = 9,91 et = 9.90 avec +6.97%C'est la plus grosse "bourde" que j'ai pu faire...Ne pas en prendre qd j'ai commencé ce post, fin septembre, à moins de 6 ! > Toujours suivre son idée première....
Il y a 3 ans
zombie
Un petit décompte
acrouan dans FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES - Dernier message il y a 2 ans
Certains voient un objectif de 7 et même "Investir" de 10 ! Les paris sont ouverts...
63
Graphique FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Durée : Période :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : Graphique analyse technique Fiat Chrysler Automobiles | FCA | NL0010877643 | Zone bourse
Membres actifs sur Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
