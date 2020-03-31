Connexion
FIDELITY S&P 500 INDEX EUR P ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 05/05
6.14 EUR   +1.61%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par FIL FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED
Le Compartiment a pour objectif de générer un rendement total qui prend en compte le capital et les revenus et qui reflète le rendement de l'Indice S&P 500 Index, avant prélèvement des frais et dépenses. Pour les Catégories d'actions à devise couverte, le rendement sera couvert par rapport à la devise de référence de la Catégorie concernée. Pour de plus amples informations sur les objectifs, veuillez consulter le Document d'informations clés pour l'investisseur (DICI) et le Prospectus.
Performances du fonds : Fidelity S&P 500 Index EUR P Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -7.66% +14.89% -12.39% -4.04% +1.84% - +22.78%
Catégorie -8.34% 14.23% -12.46% -4.73% 0.32% 21.18% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Fidelity S&P 500 Index EUR P Acc H-11.65%0.00%NC7M EUR0.1%
Fidelity S&P 500 Index USD P Acc-7.66%0.00%NC53M USD0.2%
Fidelity S&P 500 Index EUR P Acc-7.66%0.00%NC28M EUR0.2%
Fidelity S&P 500 Index GBP P Acc H-15.50%0.00%NC2M GBP0.2%
Fidelity S&P 500 Index PLN P Acc-7.66%0.00%NC0M PLN0%
Fidelity S&P 500 Index PLN P Acc H-17.47%0.00%NC0M PLN0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Mixte
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAF-Aristotle US Equities A -13.59%9.29%NC32 M EUR
AAF-Aristotle US Equities C -13.34%12.14%NC348 M EUR
AAF-Aristotle US Equities D -13.37%11.66%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Aristotle US Equities F -13.36%11.86%NC23 M EUR
AAF-Aristotle US Equities I -13.36%11.90%NC166 M EUR
AAF-Aristotle US Equities I2 -13.41%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Aristotle US Equities R -13.37%0.00%NC39 M EUR
AAF-Aristotle US Equities R2 -13.39%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Dana US Sustainable Eqs A EUR Acc-11.12%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Dana US Sustainable Eqs C EUR Acc-10.89%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited
Date de création 20-03-2018

Gérant Depuis
Not Disclosed 20-03-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Etats-Unis
Benchmark S&P 500 NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 28 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Brown Brothers Harriman Trustee Services
Commisaire aux comptes PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Ireland)
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 18.93%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an -0.18
Performance moyenne 1 an 1.84
