|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par FIL FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED
Le Compartiment a pour objectif de générer un rendement total qui prend en compte le capital et les revenus et qui reflète le rendement de l'Indice S&P 500 Index, avant prélèvement des frais et dépenses. Pour les Catégories d'actions à devise couverte, le rendement sera couvert par rapport à la devise de référence de la Catégorie concernée. Pour de plus amples informations sur les objectifs, veuillez consulter le Document d'informations clés pour l'investisseur (DICI) et le Prospectus.
|
|Performances du fonds : Fidelity S&P 500 Index EUR P Acc
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-7.66%
|+14.89%
|-12.39%
|-4.04%
|+1.84%
| -
|+22.78%
|Catégorie
|
-8.34%
|
14.23%
|
-12.46%
|
-4.73%
|
0.32%
|
21.18%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Mixte
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|
Gérant
|
Depuis
|Not Disclosed
| 20-03-2018
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|20-03-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
Open Ended Investment Company
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Mixte
|
Zone d'investissement
|Etats-Unis
|
Benchmark
|S&P 500 NR USD 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|28 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Brown Brothers Harriman Trustee Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PriceWaterhouseCoopers (Ireland)
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|18.93%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|-0.18
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|1.84