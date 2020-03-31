Stratégie du fonds géré par FIL FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED Le Compartiment a pour objectif de générer un rendement total qui prend en compte le capital et les revenus et qui reflète le rendement de l'Indice S&P 500 Index, avant prélèvement des frais et dépenses. Pour les Catégories d'actions à devise couverte, le rendement sera couvert par rapport à la devise de référence de la Catégorie concernée. Pour de plus amples informations sur les objectifs, veuillez consulter le Document d'informations clés pour l'investisseur (DICI) et le Prospectus.

Performances du fonds : Fidelity S&P 500 Index EUR P Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 05-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -7.66% +14.89% -12.39% -4.04% +1.84% - +22.78% Catégorie -8.34% 14.23% -12.46% -4.73% 0.32% 21.18% -

