Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR

FIDELITY WORLD A-ACC-EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 13/07
13.91 EUR   +1.46%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par FIDELITY (FIL INV MGMT (LUX) S.A.)
Fidelity Funds World Fund, anciennement connu sous le nom de Capital Builder World Fund, vise à réaliser une croissance à long terme du capital à partir d´un portefeuille d´actions couvrant l´ensemble des marchés internationaux. L´allocation d´actifs est basée sur l´attrait relatif des marchés individuels mais ne devrait pas s´écarter de manière significative des pondérations de l´indice de référence. En règle générale, le fonds dispose d´un large éventail de participations.
Performances du fonds : Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-07-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.22% +6.75% +17.88% -2.59% +7.66% +25.77% +39.1%
Catégorie -5.1% 4.1% 12.14% -6.4% 1.62% 14.84% -
Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 96.44% 0% 96.44%
Liquidités 7.26% 3.77% 3.49%
Obligations 0.07% 0% 0.07%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Fidelity World Y-Acc-EUR0.73%29.02%783M EUR0.8%
Fidelity World Y-Dis-EUR0.73%29.02%114M EUR0.8%
Fidelity World A-Acc-USD0.22%25.98%134M USD1.5%
Fidelity World Y-Acc-USD0.71%29.27%63M USD0.8%
Fidelity World A-Acc-HKD0.31%26.06%NC0M HKD0%
Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR0.22%25.77%456M EUR1.5%
Fidelity World A-Acc-SGD0.28%25.87%NC0M SGD0%
Fidelity World I-Acc-EUR0.78%29.66%109M EUR0.8%
Fidelity World I-Acc-USD0.77%29.84%NC0M USD0%
Fidelity World A-Acc-CZK Hedged-4.39%17.66%NC0M CZK0%
Gestion
Société de gestion Fidelity (FIL Inv Mgmt (Lux) S.A.)
Date de création 07-08-2015

Gérant Depuis
Jeremy Podger 16-06-2014
Jamie Harvey 01-07-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-08-2015
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 456 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Brown Brothers Harriman (Lux) SCA
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 30-06-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 15.84%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.53
Performance moyenne 3 ans 25.77%
