|Stratégie du fonds géré par FIDELITY (FIL INV MGMT (LUX) S.A.)
Fidelity Funds World Fund, anciennement connu sous le nom de Capital Builder World Fund, vise à réaliser une croissance à long terme du capital à partir d´un portefeuille d´actions couvrant l´ensemble des marchés internationaux. L´allocation d´actifs est basée sur l´attrait relatif des marchés individuels mais ne devrait pas s´écarter de manière significative des pondérations de l´indice de référence. En règle générale, le fonds dispose d´un large éventail de participations.
|Performances du fonds : Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-07-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+0.22%
|+6.75%
|+17.88%
|-2.59%
|+7.66%
|+25.77%
|+39.1%
|Catégorie
|
-5.1%
|
4.1%
|
12.14%
|
-6.4%
|
1.62%
|
14.84%
|
-
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020
|Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|96.44%
|0%
|96.44%
|Liquidités
|7.26%
|3.77%
|3.49%
|Obligations
|0.07%
|0%
|0.07%
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|07-08-2015
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|MSCI World NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|456 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Brown Brothers Harriman (Lux) SCA
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|15.84%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.53
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|25.77%