Stratégie du fonds géré par FIDELITY (FIL INV MGMT (LUX) S.A.) Fidelity Funds World Fund, anciennement connu sous le nom de Capital Builder World Fund, vise à réaliser une croissance à long terme du capital à partir d´un portefeuille d´actions couvrant l´ensemble des marchés internationaux. L´allocation d´actifs est basée sur l´attrait relatif des marchés individuels mais ne devrait pas s´écarter de manière significative des pondérations de l´indice de référence. En règle générale, le fonds dispose d´un large éventail de participations.

Performances du fonds : Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-07-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +0.22% +6.75% +17.88% -2.59% +7.66% +25.77% +39.1% Catégorie -5.1% 4.1% 12.14% -6.4% 1.62% 14.84% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 96.44% 0% 96.44% Liquidités 7.26% 3.77% 3.49% Obligations 0.07% 0% 0.07%

