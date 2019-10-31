Connexion
Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR       LU1261432659

FIDELITY WORLD A-ACC-EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/11
13.56 EUR   -0.22%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par FIDELITY (FIL INV MGMT (LUX) S.A.)
Fidelity Funds World Fund, anciennement connu sous le nom de Capital Builder World Fund, vise à réaliser une croissance à long terme du capital à partir d´un portefeuille d´actions couvrant l´ensemble des marchés internationaux. L´allocation d´actifs est basée sur l´attrait relatif des marchés individuels mais ne devrait pas s´écarter de manière significative des pondérations de l´indice de référence. En règle générale, le fonds dispose d´un large éventail de participations.
Performances du fonds : Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +26.85% +4.39% +7.88% +11.15% +14.43% +36.79% +35.6%
Catégorie 23.76% 4.28% 7.92% 8.04% 12.7% 30.83% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 30-09-2019
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-09-2019
Long Court Nets
Actions 97.88% 0% 97.88%
Liquidités 5.53% 3.41% 2.12%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Fidelity World Y-Acc-EUR27.75%40.37%792M EUR0.8%
Fidelity World Y-Dis-EUR27.73%40.36%130M EUR0.8%
Fidelity World A-Acc-USD26.39%36.94%134M USD1.5%
Fidelity World Y-Acc-USD27.44%40.60%111M USD0.8%
Fidelity World A-Acc-HKD26.54%37.13%NC0M HKD0%
Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR26.85%36.79%315M EUR1.5%
Fidelity World A-Acc-SGD26.51%36.85%NC0M SGD0%
Fidelity World I-Acc-EUR27.90%40.73%109M EUR0.8%
Fidelity World I-Acc-USD27.54%41.33%NC0M USD0%
Fidelity World A-Acc-CZK Hedged23.33%40.35%NC0M CZK0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF Equity Blend Interamerican0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
1842 Vermögen offensiv11.31%13.39%NC0 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection Monde C20.98%26.07%NC487 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection Monde I21.93%0.00%NC43 M EUR
29 Haussmann Stratégie Globale Actions22.52%25.12%NC14 M EUR
2Xideas UCITS Glbl Mid Cap Lib S EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Dividende+Nachhaltigkeit 2022 R15.58%7.68%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Global Stock-Mix T27.52%26.69%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds I0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds R0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Gestion
Société de gestion Fidelity (FIL Inv Mgmt (Lux) S.A.)
Date de création 07-08-2015

Gérant Depuis
Jeremy Podger 16-06-2014
Jamie Harvey 01-07-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 07-08-2015
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions International Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI World NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 315 M EUR au 31-10-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Brown Brothers Harriman (Lux) SCA
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 12.13%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.9
Performance moyenne 3 ans 36.79%
