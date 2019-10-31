Stratégie du fonds géré par FIDELITY (FIL INV MGMT (LUX) S.A.) Fidelity Funds World Fund, anciennement connu sous le nom de Capital Builder World Fund, vise à réaliser une croissance à long terme du capital à partir d´un portefeuille d´actions couvrant l´ensemble des marchés internationaux. L´allocation d´actifs est basée sur l´attrait relatif des marchés individuels mais ne devrait pas s´écarter de manière significative des pondérations de l´indice de référence. En règle générale, le fonds dispose d´un large éventail de participations.

Performances du fonds : Fidelity World A-Acc-EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-11-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +26.85% +4.39% +7.88% +11.15% +14.43% +36.79% +35.6% Catégorie 23.76% 4.28% 7.92% 8.04% 12.7% 30.83% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-09-2019

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-09-2019 Long Court Nets Actions 97.88% 0% 97.88% Liquidités 5.53% 3.41% 2.12%

