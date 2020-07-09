Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft    FIE   DE0005772206

FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 09/07 16:08:00
64 EUR   +4.15%
15:49FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
09:46FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank toujours à l'achat
ZD
04/06FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 15:49
DZ Bank via son analyste Thomas Maul confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
15:49FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
09:46FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank toujours à l'achat
ZD
04/06FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
07/05FIELMANN AG : HSBC toujours à l'achat
ZD
06/05FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank toujours à l'achat
ZD
06/05FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
30/04FIELMANN AG : Independant Research est neutre sur le titre
ZD
28/04FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank à l'achat
ZD
28/04FIELMANN AG : Kepler Chevreux toujours négatif
ZD
28/04FIELMANN AG : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 1 354 M 1 536 M -
Résultat net 2020 101 M 114 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 32,7 M 37,0 M -
PER 2020 52,2x
Rendement 2020 2,03%
Capitalisation 5 161 M 5 841 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 3,79x
Nbr Employés 20 234
Flottant 28,3%
Graphique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 62,72 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 61,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-14.65%5 841
CHEWY, INC.72.38%20 074
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY45.13%15 681
ULTA BEAUTY-20.19%11 376
NEXT PLC-33.41%7 495
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.82%7 335
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group