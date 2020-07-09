|
FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
09/07/2020 | 15:49
DZ Bank via son analyste Thomas Maul confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier.
Données financières
|CA 2020
1 354 M
1 536 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
101 M
114 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
32,7 M
37,0 M
-
|PER 2020
|52,2x
|Rendement 2020
|2,03%
|Capitalisation
|
5 161 M
5 841 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|VE / CA 2020
|3,79x
|Nbr Employés
|20 234
|Flottant
|28,3%
|Graphique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
62,72 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
61,45 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
22,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
2,07%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-30,0%