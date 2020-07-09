FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 1 354 M 1 536 M - Résultat net 2020 101 M 114 M - Tréso. nette 2020 32,7 M 37,0 M - PER 2020 52,2x Rendement 2020 2,03% Capitalisation 5 161 M 5 841 M - VE / CA 2019 VE / CA 2020 3,79x Nbr Employés 20 234 Flottant 28,3% Graphique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 62,72 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 61,45 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,07% Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -14.65% 5 841 CHEWY, INC. 72.38% 20 074 TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 45.13% 15 681 ULTA BEAUTY -20.19% 11 376 NEXT PLC -33.41% 7 495 GRANDVISION N.V. -6.82% 7 335