FIELMANN AG : Opinion positive de Baader Bank

Données financières EUR USD CA 2020 1 370 M 1 543 M - Résultat net 2020 99,8 M 112 M - Tréso. nette 2020 42,9 M 48,3 M - PER 2020 53,7x Rendement 2020 1,96% Capitalisation 5 359 M 6 055 M - VE / CA 2019 VE / CA 2020 3,88x Nbr Employés 20 234 Flottant 28,3% Graphique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 9 Objectif de cours Moyen 63,78 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 63,80 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,6% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,03% Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,6% Dirigeants Nom Titre Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT -11.39% 6 055 CHEWY, INC. 79.03% 20 849 TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 47.37% 15 922 ULTA BEAUTY -24.03% 10 829 NEXT PLC -33.03% 7 561 GRANDVISION N.V. -6.82% 7 323