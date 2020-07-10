|
FIELMANN AG : Opinion positive de Baader Bank
10/07/2020 | 11:19
Baader Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 73 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 370 M
1 543 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
99,8 M
112 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
42,9 M
48,3 M
-
|PER 2020
|53,7x
|Rendement 2020
|1,96%
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 359 M
6 055 M
-
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|3,88x
|Nbr Employés
|20 234
|Flottant
|28,3%
|
|Graphique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
63,78 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
63,80 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
17,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-0,03%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-32,6%