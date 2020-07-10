Connexion
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
FIELMANN AG : Opinion positive de Baader Bank

10/07/2020 | 11:19
Baader Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 73 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 1 370 M 1 543 M -
Résultat net 2020 99,8 M 112 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 42,9 M 48,3 M -
PER 2020 53,7x
Rendement 2020 1,96%
Capitalisation 5 359 M 6 055 M -
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 3,88x
Nbr Employés 20 234
Flottant 28,3%
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 63,78 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 63,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-11.39%6 055
CHEWY, INC.79.03%20 849
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY47.37%15 922
ULTA BEAUTY-24.03%10 829
NEXT PLC-33.03%7 561
GRANDVISION N.V.-6.82%7 323
