Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Figeac Aéro    FGA   FR0011665280

FIGEAC AÉRO (FGA)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Figeac Aéro : 2018/2019 FIRST-HALF BUSINESS ACTIVITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
22/11/2018 | 18:20
  • Strong growth continues during Q2 +22.9%
  • Priority for 2018/19: generate revenue of €425 million with positive and recurring free cash flows

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (Ticker code: FGA), a key partner of major aerospace industry companies, today published its revenue for the first half of the 2018/19 financial year.














€ millions, IFRS
Unaudited data		 2017/181
2018/19
 		 % 2018/19
vs 2017/18		 % 2018/19
vs 2017/18
at constant exchange rates2
Q2 figures (01/07 to 30/09) 78.9 97.0 +22.9% +22.5%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.1744 1.1682    
1st half-year figures (01/04 to 30/09) 169.3 200.5 +18.4% +21.2%
Average €/$ exchange rate over the period 1.1392 1.1785    
  1. Restated for the application of IFRS15 effective as of 1 January 2018
  2. Constant exchange rates


Accelerated growth in Q2 2018/19

FIGEAC AÉRO reported an excellent Q2 2018/19, recording consolidated revenue of €97 million over the period June to September 2018, up 22.9% year on year. At constant exchange rates, the business for the quarter was up 22.5%3.

During Q2, the Group continued its cash generation actions by focusing, among other things, on reducing its WCR by transferring materials procurement to end customers (impact during Q2 2018/19 of €5.5 million compared to €5 million for Q2 2017/18).

Thus, over the first half-year, FIGEAC AÉRO recorded revenue of €200.5 million, up 18.4%. At constant exchange rates, business growth as at 30 September 2018 was 21.2%4.

The main aerospace programs growth drivers during this first half-year 2018/19 are the A350 (+14%), LEAP engine (+116%) and the B787 (+84%).

All of these production increases contributed significantly to the strong performance of the Aerostructures business, which posted growth of 18% and the machining and surface treatment business up 22.4% over the period with good performance for FIGEAC AERO North America.


Reaffirmed short and medium term targets

In line with its market plan, the Group reiterates its target of achieving positive and recurring free cash flows during the current financial year (closing March 2019).

The level of growth during the first half year enables FIGEAC AÉRO to forecast revenue as at 31 March 2019 of €425 million, with two-digit growth.

Confident in its development, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms its ambition to achieve €520 million5 in revenue in 2020 and €650 million5 in 2023.


Future events:

  • 18 December 2018, results for the 1st half year 2018/19 (before stock market opening)
ABOUT FIGEAC AERO

 

The FIGÉAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner of major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in the production of light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear parts and sub-assemblies. An international group with a workforce of over 3,300 employees, FIGEAC AÉRO operates in France, the United States, Morocco, Mexico and Tunisia. In the year ended 31 March 2018, the Group reported annual revenue of €372 million.

 

FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executie Officer
Tél. : +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52
 		 ACTUS finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investors Relations
Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr
 
Jean-Michel Marmillon - Press Relations
Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / jmmarmillon@actus.fr
 


3: +20.7% at constant scope and constant exchange rates

4: +19.8% at constant scope and constant exchange rates

5: based on a 1.18 €/$ exchange rate and the production rates communicated by manufacturers


Information réglementée
Communiqués au titre de l′obligation d′information permanente :
- Autres communiqués
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF :
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56086-fga-ca-t2-2018_19-vdef-uk.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur FIGEAC AÉRO
18:20FIGEAC AÉRO : 2018/2019 first-half business activity
AN
12:55EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Renault, Pernod Ricard, Scor, Altice, Foxconn, Tesla...
09:06Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris Jeudi 22 novembre 2018
AO
09:03BOURSE DE PARIS : Du rouge pour Thanksgiving
08:53BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
08:03FIGEAC AERO : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
21/11Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Jeudi 22 novembre 2018
AO
21/11FIGEAC AÉRO : confirme ses objectifs sur l'exercice
CF
21/11FIGEAC AÉRO : accélération des ventes au deuxième trimestre
AO
21/11FIGEAC AERO : Activité du premier semestre 2018/19
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur FIGEAC AÉRO
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (€)
CA 2019 424 M
EBIT 2019 43,2 M
Résultat net 2019 30,9 M
Dette 2019 261 M
Rendement 2019 -
PER 2019 15,92
PER 2020 11,72
VE / CA 2019 1,50x
VE / CA 2020 1,19x
Capitalisation 375 M
Graphique FIGEAC AÉRO
Durée : Période :
Figeac Aéro : Graphique analyse technique Figeac Aéro | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FIGEAC AÉRO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,0 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 70%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Didier Roux Group Director-Operations
Joel Malleviale Group Director-Finance
Michel Petit Technical Director
Stéphane Rossi Director-Information Systems
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIGEAC AÉRO-37.74%428
SAFRAN25.19%51 701
TRANSDIGM GROUP23.33%18 344
MTU AERO ENGINES20.75%10 853
HEICO CORP33.84%9 896
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-9.32%8 847
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
273 409 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.