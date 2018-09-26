Connexion
Financière Moncey : Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

0
0
26/09/2018 | 19:15

26 septembre 2018

FINANCIÈRE MONCEY

Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 de Financière Moncey a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse http://www.financiere-moncey.com.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Financière Moncey via Globenewswire
