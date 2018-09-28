Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  FIPP    FIPP   FR0000038184

FIPP (FIPP)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

FIPP : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
28/09/2018 | 19:15

FIPP
Société Anonyme au capital de 15 000 000 €
2 rue de Bassano - 75116 PARIS - 542 047 212 RCS PARIS
Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11

Paris, le 28 septembre 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018

La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.f-i-p-p.com/ dans la rubrique « Informations réglementées ».



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FIPP via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur FIPP
19:15FIPP : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 ju..
GL
27/09FIPP : Communiqué sur les résultats semestriels au 30 juin 2018
GL
06/06FIPP : Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport sur le gouvernement d’e..
PU
06/06FIPP : Communiqué de mise à disposition dur rapport du Conseil d'Administration ..
GL
04/06FIPP : Avis de convocation de l’Assemblée Générale Ordinaire Annuelle et E..
PU
04/06FIPP : Convocation Assemblée générale mixte
CO
30/05FIPP : Communiqué de mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l’As..
PU
30/05FIPP : Rapport des Commissaires aux Comptes sur la réduction du capital par annu..
PU
30/05FIPP : Rapport des Commissaires aux Comptes sur les comptes consolidés 2017
PU
30/05FIPP : Formulaire de procuration à l’Assemblée Générale Ordinaire Annuelle..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Graphique FIPP
Durée : Période :
FIPP : Graphique analyse technique FIPP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FIPP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Richard de Prilleux Lonsdale-Hands Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Jean Simon Engler Director
Nicolas Boucheron Director
Valérie Gimond-Duménil Director
Laurence Dumenil Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIPP36.25%0
BLACKROCK-6.97%75 775
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.31%51 917
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.21%32 709
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION6.47%23 559
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-13.47%20 804
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
265 124 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.