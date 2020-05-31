Connexion
FLEXIGESTION PATRIMOINE
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 23/06
29.52 EUR   +0.10%
Stratégie du fonds géré par CRÉDIT MUTUEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cet OPCVM a pour objectif, au travers d'une gestion discrétionnaire, la recherche d'une performance sur une durée de placement recommandée supérieure de 5 ans, en s'exposant aux marchés d'actions internationales, aux obligations et autres titres de créances internationaux par le biais d'investissements en titres vifs ou via des parts ou actions d'OPCVM et/ou de FIA.
Performances du fonds : Flexigestion Patrimoine
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.17% +3.04% +16.68% -0.17% +0.41% -1.53% -
Catégorie -6.25% 2.3% 13.04% -6.12% -1.98% -0.25% -
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking-4.50%1.73%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI4.56%-14.28%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value-4.39%6.81%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active-2.55%-2.13%NC24 M EUR
2i Sélection-9.04%-4.67%NC95 M EUR
5i Invest C EUR-7.07%0.00%NC18 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-1.90%-0.92%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-2.48%-4.39%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb A-12.72%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb I-9.17%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion Crédit Mutuel Asset Management
Date de création 26-06-1995

Gérant Depuis
Pierre Castel 27-03-2015
Hugues Daninos 27-03-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 26-06-1995
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 1264 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 7.87%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.06
Performance moyenne 3 ans -1.53%
