Stratégie du fonds géré par CRÉDIT MUTUEL ASSET MANAGEMENT Cet OPCVM a pour objectif, au travers d'une gestion discrétionnaire, la recherche d'une performance sur une durée de placement recommandée supérieure de 5 ans, en s'exposant aux marchés d'actions internationales, aux obligations et autres titres de créances internationaux par le biais d'investissements en titres vifs ou via des parts ou actions d'OPCVM et/ou de FIA.

Performances du fonds : Flexigestion Patrimoine

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-06-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.17% +3.04% +16.68% -0.17% +0.41% -1.53% - Catégorie -6.25% 2.3% 13.04% -6.12% -1.98% -0.25% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.