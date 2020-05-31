|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par CRÉDIT MUTUEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Cet OPCVM a pour objectif, au travers d'une gestion discrétionnaire, la recherche d'une performance sur une durée de placement recommandée supérieure de 5 ans, en s'exposant aux marchés d'actions internationales, aux obligations et autres titres de créances internationaux par le biais d'investissements en titres vifs ou via des parts ou actions d'OPCVM et/ou de FIA.
|
|Performances du fonds : Flexigestion Patrimoine
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 23-06-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.17%
|+3.04%
|+16.68%
|-0.17%
|+0.41%
|-1.53%
| -
|Catégorie
|
-6.25%
|
2.3%
|
13.04%
|
-6.12%
|
-1.98%
|
-0.25%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|26-06-1995
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Actifs nets de la part
|1264 M EUR au 31-05-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|7.87%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.06
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-1.53%